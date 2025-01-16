Mercedes Admits It 'Lost Some Customers' After Dropping V-8 in C63
AMG boss Michael Schiebe says his company should've "explained the technology" better to salespeople and customers.
In 2022, Mercedes-Benz decided to drop the much-loved twin-turbo V-8 in its AMG C63 in favor of a hybridized four-cylinder powertrain. While the new setup is more powerful and more technologically advanced, it rightfully failed to garner the same excitement as the outgoing car's characterful eight-cylinder. The boss of AMG now admits the company lost out on sales due to the switch.
"We see that some of our very loyal customers struggle a bit with the concept," AMG boss Michael Schiebe told Car Magazine. "Of course, no doubt we have also lost some customers who are just into V-8s. You need to really drive this car. It’s a very convincing product."
We weren't totally convinced in our most recent test of the AMG C63 S E Performance. While it's an incredible feat of engineering, our tester, Chris Rosales, called the powertrain emotionless and bemoaned the extra weight added by the hybrid batteries.
Perhaps we just haven't racked up enough miles. Schiebe has said in the past, "It takes time" for some customers to appreciate the C63's advanced drivetrain. He clearly stands by the car, but concedes AMG could've done a better job marketing the tech.
"We jumped far ahead with this technology, but we should have explained the technology more to our salespeople and customers," he told Car. "We will continue to do that and further improve. There is a German saying, “You never have a second chance at a first impression.” Maybe we missed out on the first impression, but if you have the opportunity, I’m sure you will be convinced of the technology."
Schiebe said in a 2023 interview with Top Gear the C63 would remain a four-cylinder car for the foreseeable future. But that might not be the case for the upcoming AMG CLE63. That car, which was originally supposed to get the same drivetrain, will now receive a twin-turbo V-8, according to an Autocar report from 2024. While there's no official news on the decision, Autocar believes it was a last-minute switch stemming from public backlash over the C63.
Either way, the AMG head remains steadfast in his love for the current product.
"The C63 is a very important car in our portfolio," he told Car. "It used to be, it is and it will be. We decided with the current version to really go for the latest technology. We wanted something new and that’s why we put the F1 powertrain into a street-legal car."
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