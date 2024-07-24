AMG did the unthinkable and halved the cylinder count in the C63, retiring the brawny V-8 to make room for a four-cylinder engine. The new 2.0-liter turbocharged unit has sparked significant criticism due to the dramatic downsizing. The switch from Affalterbach’s venerable M177 to the smaller M139l has generated a lukewarm reception. However, AMG's boss is confident we'll (eventually) warm up to the four-banger.

Speaking with Autocar, the man in charge of Mercedes' performance division said that "for some customers, they take time to really be excited for the technology." Essentially an upgraded version of the transversally mounted engine found in "45" compact cars, this longitudinally installed mill has brought in new customers, according to Michael Schiebe. He describes AMG as a technology brand, so that doesn't mean all cars must have a big ol' V-8.

The executive advises people that "it's important to be open-minded when it comes to technology." The plug-in hybrid 2.0-liter setup is not only found in the C63 sedan and wagon duo but also in the GLC63 and GLC63 Coupe. In addition, Mercedes-AMG has installed a variation of the four-cylinder gas engine in the GT43 and SL43 but these two are not plug-in hybrids.

Despite rumors of a possible return to a V-8 for the C63, Schiebe dismissed these reports last year. Eight cylinders are not making a comeback under the hood of the C63 or the bigger E63 for that matter. The latter has yet to debut in its new-generation form but is expected to feature a plug-in hybrid setup with an inline-six. Since the lesser E53 already has six cylinders, it would be odd for the flagship to have a smaller combustion engine.

Autocar asked Schiebe about the engine choice for the CLE63, which will essentially be a replacement for the two-door C63 and E63 models. Without providing details, the top brass at AMG stated that they "took the right decision" and that we'll all be "excited" when it debuts. Unconfirmed reports suggest that the CLE63 was initially supposed to have just four cylinders, but a larger gas engine is now apparently planned.

The controversy began with the C63, and AMG could have softened the blow if the car had been lighter after losing the big engine. However, at 4,749 pounds, it is actually about 850 pounds heavier than the previous-generation model due to the additional hybrid components.

In an interview with Top Gear last year, Schiebe stated that AMG is committed to its electrified four-cylinder engine because it is "very, very progressive" and that the company believes in performance hybrids. Lest we forget the big-boy S63 is a sporty PHEV as well, and so are the top versions of the GT Coupe, GT 4-Door Coupe, and the SL.

This new technology commands a starting price of $85,050 for the C63. That makes it nearly $8,000 more expensive than a BMW M3 with an "old-fashioned" inline-six and a manual gearbox. Alternatively, the hotter M3 Competition with xDrive and an automatic transmission costs only $1,425 more than the C63. Both are offered as wagons, but sadly not in the United States.