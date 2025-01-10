Hyundai Ioniq 5 N DK Edition Is a Drifter's Dream

Hyundai has a knack for pulling at our heartstrings. Even in its switch to all-electric performance, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N manages to excite from behind the wheel. The company is capitalizing on the car world's love for getting sideways with a new "DK" special edition, designed specifically to go drifting.

Those familiar with the world of drifting will be familiar with Keiichi Tsuchiya. Known as the Drift King, he's an absolute legend in the Japanese racing scene, and credited as being the person responsible for making drifting a real sport. Tsuchiya was the inspiration for the DK Edition's name, and collaborated on its development.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N DK Edition, then, gets a slew of new parts to make it better at getting sideways. There are six-piston monoblock calipers stocked with brake pads that cover 54 percent more surface area than before. Behind those sit new lowering springs from H&R to get the center of gravity down. Hyundai's also developed a new 21-inch wheel with a special sawtooth structure on the barrel to better grip tires as they're spinning along the pavement.

There are a few changes to the outside, too. The DK Edition gets a new splitter, new side skirts, and a new rear wing, all made from carbon fiber. Hyundai doesn't give exact figures, but says the kit produces real downforce to improve grip and high-speed stability. There's also the green accents, inspired by Tsuchiya's iconic all-green racing suit.

Photo by: Hyundai

“The IONIQ 5 N DK Edition was directly evaluated and developed by Keiichi Tsuchiya, a living legend in motorsports," says Park Jun-woo, head of Hyundai's N division. “Through the parts package that combines his driving know-how and Hyundai Motor Company’s technological prowess, we will be able to provide a special experience to customers who enjoy driving and love high-performance cars.”

What do you think?

Hyundai says it plans to release the Ioniq 5 N DK Edition in Korea and Japan in the first half of 2025, but didn't give any hints on pricing or production numbers. Like most niche, special-edition sports cars from Asia, we don't expect this one to reach American shores.

“I have experienced the Ioniq 5 N many times and have been surprised and delighted every time, and I met Hyundai N to tune the best high-performance electric vehicle to my style," Tsuchiya said in a statement. “I hope you will experience another level of enjoyment with the Ioniq 5 N through the DK Edition, which was completed with Keiichi Tsuchiya’s sensibility and Hyundai N’s technological prowess.”

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