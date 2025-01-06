You Can Own Ken Block’s F-150 Hoonitruck
It has a 914-horsepower twin-turbo V-6 from a Ford GT.
Few used YouTube like Ken Block did. His Gymkhana videos became a must-watch event whenever they dropped, racking up millions of views. Anyone who remembers his past videos will also recall the Hoonitruck. It’s a Ford GT-powered 1977 F-150, in appearance only, that starred in Gymkhana 10 and Climbkhana Two. You'll soon be able to own it.
Hoonigan and Block built the Hoonitruck with Detroit Speed, revealing the truck at the SEMA Show in 2018. It’s a tube-framed pickup with hand-shaped aluminum body panels that give it the appearance of a ’77 F-150. It’s low and wide, with bulging fenders, a bespoke intake manifold from Ford Performance, and two turbochargers sticking out of the hood.
The hardware attaches to a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6 engine that makes 914 horsepower. Block and crew based the race mill on the Le Mans-winning Ford GT, which pairs with a Sadev six-speed gearbox and a custom all-wheel-drive system. It also has remote start, a backup camera, and a tow hitch.
Barrett-Jackson will auction the truck during its Scottsdale, Arizona, event scheduled for January 18-26. The truck was last listed for sale in 2021 for $1.1 million, which included spare parts like body panels, lights, suspension, wheels, and more. Block tragically passed away just over a year ago in a snowmobile accident.
Source: Barrett-Jackson
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