Toyota revived the iconic Supra with a six-cylinder engine in 2019. Two years later, the company offered an entry-level four-cylinder model—and it was pretty darn good. But with Toyota making changes to Supra lineup for the 2025 model year, the four-cylinder model is nowhere to be found.

The company confirmed on Friday its entry-level Supra will be discontinued after just three years. A spokesperson told Motor1 that "Yes, the four-cylinder will no longer be in our lineup." And we can't say that we're shocked.

The Supra was a slow seller for the brand in 2023—moving just 2,652 examples—while other sports cars saw increases. While Toyota doesn’t break down Supra sales by trim or engine, we can imagine the four-cylinder model was the slower mover of the two.

The 2024 Supra 2.0 came with a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine making 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. It was paired exclusively to an eight-speed automatic transmission and would get to 60 miles per hour in about 5.0 seconds. Not exactly speedy, but certainly not slow.

Now the Supra lineup consists of just the six-cylinder model. The 2025 Supra comes in both 3.0 and 3.0 Premium trims, with its turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine still making 382 horsepower and 368 pound-feet of torque. You can get it with either an eight-speed automatic or a six-speed manual, and it'll get you to 60 mph in about 3.9 seconds with the auto or 4.2 seconds with the manual.

One thing Supra buyers will have to look out for in 2025 is a slight price increase to the six-cylinder model. The 2025 Supra starts at $57,335 with the $1,095 destination fee included, which marks an $840 increase over the 2024 model when taking the destination fees into account. The Supra 3.0 Premium costs $60,495.