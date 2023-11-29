Texas tuner Hennessey escalades the Cadillac SUV's power to Veyron levels, and Mercedes might shift EQS SUV production from Alabama to Bremen.

This is AM Drive, Motor1's daily look at the news you need before you get in your car.

Cadillac Escalade-V Gets Four-Digit Horsepower From Hennessey

Cadillac is coming out with a fully electric Escalade IQ with 750 horsepower but Hennessey is already outpunching the EV with an amped-up V. Following the H650 package released at the beginning of the year, the Texas tuner is welcoming the luxobarge into the four-digit club. With the newly launched H1000 kit, the fullsize posh American SUV belts out a gargantuan 1,005 horsepower and over 880 pound-feet of torque.

With a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 making 682 hp and 653 lb-ft, the stock Escalade-V isn't exactly slow. But Hennessey's beefier version gets a high-flow air induction system, a custom camshaft, an upgraded exhaust, high-flow catalytic converters, and new intake valves. The H1000 kit comes with a three-year / 36,000-mile warranty.

Cadillac Escalade-V by Hennessey

10 Photos

Mercedes Could Move EQS SUV Production To Germany

Automotive News Europe cites Mercedes suppliers saying the EQS SUV might not be made in the United States in the long term. According to the report, a decision has allegedly been taken to relocate the vehicle's production from Vance, Alabama to the Bremen plant in Germany. The shift is said to take place after 2025 to make room on the assembly line in the US for the smaller EQC.

Contacted by ANE, a spokesperson for the US side of Mercedes refused to comment on the matter. Logic tells us the EQC in question would be the next-generation model rather than the current model. It might be renamed EQC SUV to echo the larger models and make room in the lineup for an EQC sedan that would rival the Tesla Model 3 and BMW's forthcoming i3 Sedan.