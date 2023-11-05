Hennessey Performance is one of the major automotive tuners in the United States. It only makes sense that company founder John Hennessey would have an exciting car collection. He shows off a few of them in this video.

First, there's a 1969 Oldsmobile 442 Convertible. A similar vehicle was his first car, though this one was a present from his family for his 60th birthday. As an Olds, this car was a step up in luxury compared to Chevrolet or Pontiac muscle cars at the time. Depending on the trim level, multiple V8 engines were available. Hennessey doesn't specify which powerplant is under the hood of his car, though.

Hennessey also owns a 1991 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR4. This one is stock, but he has a long history with cars like these. He ran one at Pikes Peak and set a 177-mile-per-hour record for the class at the Bonneville Salt Flats. He attempted to build a poor man's version of a Porsche 959, according to Hennessey.

A 1,000-horsepower, twin-turbo 2005 Dodge Viper is part of the collection. Hennessey originally built it for the founder of the Remax real estate company. That individual decided to buy a Venom F5 Roadster and offered this car for trade as part of the deal. Hennessey took the owner up on it.

In addition, Hennessey has a 2014 Cadillac CTS-V wagon. It's similar to a car formerly in his collection. He even took his kids to school in it Dump valves ahead of the mufflers meant the engine could make seriously mean sounds whenever his children asked to hear the raw sound from the supercharged V8.

Gallery: Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution Roadster

18 Photos

The last of the bunch is Hennessey's own Venom F5 (the Revolution Roadster version is in the gallery above). It has a pearl white body. John says that he's thinking of listing the car on Bring a Trailer because he has another one of these cars in production for the family collection. There's probably no sense in having two of them when you also own the company making the vehicles.