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Here's Your Chance to Own the Coolest, Rarest Ford Thunderbird

Only around 200 of these "F-Birds" were made, packing a supercharged V-8 straight from the factory. Three of them are up for sale.

Front view of a 1957 Ford Thunderbird Supercharged.
Photo by: Mecum Auctions
Christopher Smith Christopher Smith
By: Christopher Smith
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Once upon a time, Ford made a Thunderbird with a supercharger. We're not talking about the porky V-6-powered T-Bird of the 1990s. No, we're talking about the real-deal two-seater convertible built in 1957. Ford only made 200 supercharged variants, and three of them are going to cross the same auction block in January. 

Mecum Auctions will offer the trio at its Kissimmee, Florida event next month, each packing a supercharged 312 cubic-inch (5.1-liter) V-8 making 300 horsepower, as advertised by Ford back in the day. They all deliver that power to the rear wheels through a three-speed manual transmission, though the blue one has the special manual with a two-speed overdrive.

1957 Ford Thunderbird Supercharged
Photos by: Mecum Auctions
1957 Ford Thunderbird Supercharged

Mecum lists the baby blue car as 1 of 16 supercharged Thunderbirds finished in Starmist Blue. The auction description says it's had a full restoration, and while there's no mileage listed, photos appear to show 80,574 miles on the odometer. Photos also show a beautiful white interior and a separate lever used to engage overdrive on the manual transmission.

1957 Ford Thunderbird Supercharged
Photos by: Mecum Auctions
1957 Ford Thunderbird Supercharged

Also sporting a white interior is a T-Bird looking like a Copper Crest creation from Lexus. The color is actually Thunderbird Bronze, and it's also listed as having a full restoration. The white interior has contrasting black carpeting, and we see 68,547 miles showing on the odometer. The listing doesn't mention specific mileage, however.

1957 Ford Thunderbird Supercharged
Photo by: Mecum Auctions
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The final Thunderbird auction does mention mileage, and it's low: Just 26,625 miles from new. It underwent "an extensive nut and bolt restoration" according to the listing, totaling over $200,000. Finished in Flame Red with a matching interior, the photos certainly show a stunning car. Whether it brings the estimated $200,000-$250,000 mentioned with the listing is anyone's guess, though.

1957 Ford Engine Options
Photo by: Ford

The supercharged engine had a lower compression ratio and a different camshaft compared to the naturally aspirated V-8. Output wasn't significantly higher though; the standard 312 made 245 hp, and a dual-carb version developed 270 hp. Paxton claimed power was more like 360 horses, but Ford ultimately rated the F-Bird—nicknamed for the F designation in the VIN denoting the supercharged V-8—at an even 300.

Thunderbird Legacy:

Ford Built A Thunderbird With A Boeing Gas Turbine Engine In The '50s
Ford-Ferrari Mashup Is Either A Really Expensive Thunderbird Or Cheap F40
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Source: Mecum Auctions

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