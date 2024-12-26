Stellantis Fined Millions for 'Unapproved' Diesel Emissions Cheat Device

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) reached a settlement regarding alleged violations of emission regulations for diesel engines. FCA will pay a fine of $4,185,820 for violating CARB air quality regulations in certain diesel-powered Ram ProMaster vans.

The violations involve ProMasters from 2014 through 2016 equipped with the turbocharged 3.0-liter four-cylinder diesel. This engine was available in 1500, 2500, and 3500 series vans, producing 174 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. In follow-up testing conducted by CARB, an "unapproved device" was found that altered emissions during testing procedures. In real-world operation, vans with this engine performed differently, ultimately releasing approximately 55 tons of excess nitrogen oxide.

Details of the device were not disclosed by CARB. FCA did not immediately respond to our request for comment.

The $4.2 million fine will be split between CARB's Air Pollution Control Fund and an initiative called the Supplemental Environment Project - Marine Vessal Speed Reductio Incentive Program. As part of the agreement, FCA will recall the affected vans and modify the emission control systems to make them compliant. The recall will focus on vans originally certified for sale in California. It's unknown at this time how many vehicles will be included in the recall.

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“CARB’s robust compliance testing ensures that auto manufacturers sell the exact vehicles that received certification for sale within California, without alterations made to skirt the state’s regulations and release excess emissions that harm air quality and public health,” said Dr. Steven Cliff, CARB executive officer.

This certainly isn't the first time FCA has run afoul of state or federal laws regarding emissions. The US division of Stellantis settled with CARB back in 2022 for similar issues regarding gas engines. In 2022, FCA pleaded guilty to federal charges of criminal conduct regarding emissions tampering and agreed to pay fines and penalties totaling $300 million.

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