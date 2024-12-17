Buckle Up: Rear Seat Belt Alerts Mandatory Starting 2027

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has finalized a rule requiring alerts for unbuckled rear seat belts. It goes into effect on September 1, 2027 for new passenger vehicles, including three-row SUVs. Larger vehicles like multi-row passenger vans, buses, and vehicles with a gross weight over 10,000 pounds are exempt.

The rule requires warning systems to provide both visual and auditory alerts to the driver if a passenger is detected in a rear seat unbuckled. The visual alert must show the driver which seat is occupied and stay active for at least 60 seconds. An audio alert must sound for at least 30 seconds if the belt is unfastened while the vehicle is moving. For vehicles with removable seats, the alert system must be automatically activated/deactivated or managed with a simple electrical connection like a plug. And of course, the vehicle owner's manual must clearly explain how all this works.

Photo by: Volkswagen

The rear seat belt alert rule comes with updated warnings for front-seat occupants. An alert is now mandatory for front-seat passengers, though NHTSA acknowledges that nearly every new vehicle already provides such an alert. In addition, a new two-stage audible warning must now activate as soon as the vehicle is started and continue for at least 30 seconds, or until the belts are buckled. This first stage will be active whether the vehicle is parked or in motion. Once moving, a second warning chime will activate whenever a front seat belt isn't buckled, and it won't stop until it's refastened.

While these alerts are mandatory, not all US states require seat belt use, especially for back seat passengers. New Hampshire is the only state where no seat belts are required (except for children), but 18 states have no laws requiring adults to be buckled in back.

What do you think?

NHTSA estimates that 50 lives annually can be saved with rear-seat and enhanced front-seat warnings.

"Wearing a seat belt is one of the easiest and most effective ways to prevent injury and death in a vehicle crash,” said NHTSA Chief Counsel Adam Raviv. “While seat belt use has improved for decades, there’s still more we can do to make sure everyone buckles up. These new requirements will help to increase seat belt use, especially for rear seat passengers, by enhancing reminders for vehicle occupants to buckle up.”

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox, daily. back Subscribe Terms of Use. For more info, read our Privacy Policy

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy