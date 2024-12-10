Can't wait to get your hands on the new 2025 Toyota 4Runner? We've got good news. The sixth-generation SUV finally makes its way to dealerships early in 2025, and it'll be barely more expensive than the outgoing model. The 2025 Toyota 4Runner starts at $42,220 (with the $1,450 destination fee included).

At that price, the 2025 4Runner is a scant $65 more expensive than the base 2024 4Runner SR5. The SR5 with two-wheel drive remains the entry point for 2025, but Toyota has nine different 4Runner trims available on this new model, including TRD Pro and the new Trailhunter, which debuted on the latest Tacoma.

Here's how the pricing breaks down for every trim:

Trim 2WD 4WD I-Force Max SR5 $42,220 $44,220 No TRD Sport $44,190 $50,700 No TRD Sport Premium $54,060 $56,060 No TRD Off-Road -- $50,640 Available TRD Off-Road Premium -- $56,420 Available Limited $56,850 $58,850 Available Platinum -- $64,310 Standard Trailhunter -- $68,350 Standard TRD Pro -- $68,350 Standard

The SR5 and TRD Sport 2WD models are the only trims that come in under $50,000 with destination. Adding all-wheel drive to the TRD Sport is a $2,000 option. At the top of the price range are the Trailhunter and TRD Pro models, which both cost $68,350 with destination. That’s a few thousand dollars more than the comparable Tacoma; The Tacoma Trailhunter costs $64,850 for 2025, while the Tacoma TRD Pro is $65,350.

What do you think?

Buyers can pick from a base turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine making 278 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque, or an optional I-Force Max hybrid powertrain with 326 hp and 465 lb-ft. The I-Force Max powertrain is available on every trim except the base SR5 and TRD Sport, and it comes standard on the Platinum, TRD Pro, and Trailhunter models. The hybrid powertrain even returns up to 24 miles per gallon on the highway.

Toyota doesn’t give an exact date as to when the 4Runner hits dealerships, but the company says it will go on sale early in 2025.

230

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox, daily. back Subscribe Terms of Use. For more info, read our Privacy Policy

Source: Toyota

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy