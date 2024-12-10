The 2025 Toyota 4Runner Starts at $42,220
It's only $65 more expensive than the outgoing 2024 4Runner.
Can't wait to get your hands on the new 2025 Toyota 4Runner? We've got good news. The sixth-generation SUV finally makes its way to dealerships early in 2025, and it'll be barely more expensive than the outgoing model. The 2025 Toyota 4Runner starts at $42,220 (with the $1,450 destination fee included).
At that price, the 2025 4Runner is a scant $65 more expensive than the base 2024 4Runner SR5. The SR5 with two-wheel drive remains the entry point for 2025, but Toyota has nine different 4Runner trims available on this new model, including TRD Pro and the new Trailhunter, which debuted on the latest Tacoma.
Here's how the pricing breaks down for every trim:
|Trim
|2WD
|4WD
|I-Force Max
|SR5
|$42,220
|$44,220
|No
|TRD Sport
|$44,190
|$50,700
|No
|TRD Sport Premium
|$54,060
|$56,060
|No
|TRD Off-Road
|--
|$50,640
|Available
|TRD Off-Road Premium
|--
|$56,420
|Available
|Limited
|$56,850
|$58,850
|Available
|Platinum
|--
|$64,310
|Standard
|Trailhunter
|--
|$68,350
|Standard
|TRD Pro
|--
|$68,350
|Standard
The SR5 and TRD Sport 2WD models are the only trims that come in under $50,000 with destination. Adding all-wheel drive to the TRD Sport is a $2,000 option. At the top of the price range are the Trailhunter and TRD Pro models, which both cost $68,350 with destination. That’s a few thousand dollars more than the comparable Tacoma; The Tacoma Trailhunter costs $64,850 for 2025, while the Tacoma TRD Pro is $65,350.
Buyers can pick from a base turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine making 278 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque, or an optional I-Force Max hybrid powertrain with 326 hp and 465 lb-ft. The I-Force Max powertrain is available on every trim except the base SR5 and TRD Sport, and it comes standard on the Platinum, TRD Pro, and Trailhunter models. The hybrid powertrain even returns up to 24 miles per gallon on the highway.
Toyota doesn’t give an exact date as to when the 4Runner hits dealerships, but the company says it will go on sale early in 2025.
Source: Toyota
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