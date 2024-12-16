Toyota's $10,000 Pickup Spawned a Cheap Three-Row SUV. We Want It

A year ago, Toyota introduced us to the Hilux Champ—a small, inexpensive, customizable truck for the Asian market. Depending on the specific location, it might be called the Rangga or Tamaraw. But it's always the same chassis-cab rig awaiting any number of add-ons bolted behind the front seats. It was only a matter of time before someone came up with a rear cabin featuring more seats, and that's what we have here.

Destined for Indonesia (where it's the Hilux Rangga), this awkward-looking SUV adds two rows behind the cab for seven-seat capability. Previewed earlier this year at the Indonesia International Auto Show, the people-carrying backside is built by a company called New Armada. They have considerable experience with buses, but the Hilux upfit goes beyond adding some seats and carpeting. The rear shell is designed to mimic Toyota's body lines on the chunky, boxy cab. The roof actually extends over the top of the little truck, giving it a cohesive shape that doesn't look aftermarket.

Photo by: Toyota-Astra Motor

Inside, the seating arrangement allows for three passengers in the middle row with two more at the back. We don't have details regarding space, but things look a bit snug for both center and back-seat passengers. That's to be expected considering the Hilux Rangga is barely 16 feet long in long-wheelbase form. For comparison, that's about the same as a Ford Maverick.

What do you think?

Powering the small SUV are a choice of gasoline or diesel engines, the latter being the most powerful, at 148 horsepower. It goes only to the rear wheels, but enthusiasts rejoice—a five-speed manual transmission is available. Given the boxy proportions and comically small wheels, we suspect there's nothing enthusiastic about the way this drives. May as well opt for the six-speed automatic instead.

New Armada makes the SUV conversion, but Toyota will sell the Hilux Rangga SUV through its dealership network in Indonesia. It goes on sale in 2025.

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