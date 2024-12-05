The Honda Amaze Is Half the Price of America's Cheapest Car

After Skoda's $9,300 crossover with ventilated seats and Suzuki's $8,000 safe sedan, meet Honda's impressively affordable Amaze. Much like those two, it's for India, where affordable cars are still very much alive. How cheap? The new small sedan starts at the equivalent of $9,440. It's the white car with 14-inch steelies. Even the flagship trim, featured in the gallery with dark brown paint and 15-inch alloys, is just $12,860.

The entry-level Amaze costs half the price of America's cheapest car, the $18,330 Nissan Versa, aka the last sub-$20,000 vehicle sold in the US. As you can see, styling is not exactly the car's forte. It's the way the cookie crumbles when you have a sedan silhouette in such a small car. It measures 157.2 inches (3995 millimeters) long, so it's 26.8 inches (68 centimeters) shorter than the Civic sedan sold in the US.

Although it's labeled a third-generation model, the new Amaze is essentially a reskinned version of the old one. It does look more modern than its predecessor and comes with some features you wouldn't necessarily expect to see on such a tiny car. Goodies vary from LED lights front and rear to automatic climate control. Honda sells this car in India with a wireless charging pad and even an air purifying filter (PM 2.5).

Despite the low price, the Amaze doesn't skimp on safety. From side cameras and lane-keeping assist to adaptive cruise control and hill start, Honda has crammed a lot of technology inside its diminutive sedan. We're being told there are over 28 active and passive safety features. It even comes with remote engine start, electrically folding mirrors and rear AC vents.

You won't be chasing Nürburgring sedan records with the new Amaze. Under the hood, a naturally aspirated 1.2-liter gasoline engine delivers a mighty 89 horsepower and just 81 pound-feet (110 Newton-meters) of torque. The four-pot mill can take 20% ethanol and sends output to the front wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox or a CVT. Honda throws in paddle shifters; not that many drivers will use them.

What do you think?

At 2,173 pounds (986 kilograms) in its heaviest configuration, the Amaze is still lighter than most versions of the Mazda Miata ND. Although a pint-sized sedan, it can swallow 14.7 cubic feet (416 liters) in the trunk. Six airbags are standard, while a rear armrest between the seats is also available. In the front, there's an eight-inch touchscreen and a seven-inch digital instrument cluster.

The world could certainly use more cheap cars outside of India. There is something similar in Europe, where Renault's low-cost Dacia brand is hugely popular. James May's favorite car, the Sandero, is likely to be crowned the best-selling vehicle in 2024. However, compared to the Amaze, the subcompact hatchback is pricey, starting at about $14,000 in its domestic market Romania.

2025 Honda Amaze 30 Source: Honda

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Source: Honda

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