The 2025 Civic has lost the 1.5-liter turbo engine on all but the sedan-only Si in the US. The lineup is significantly different in Japan where the powertrain is still available on the hatchback. Better yet, there's now a more exciting Civic RS flavor with a stick shift and several mechanical upgrades.

Aside from that third pedal, it gets a rev-matching function and a lighter flywheel. Honda touts significantly improved engine response for a more engaging drive. Elsewhere, the Civic RS has larger front brakes and a stiffer steering torsion bar for sharper handling. The feisty hatch rides 0.2 inches lower after the engineers stiffened the suspension.

Honda has opted for new dampers and bushings for the 2025 Civic RS sold exclusively in the Land of the Rising Sun. The 18-inch black wheels, red RS badging, and an updated front bumper round off the changes on the outside. Oh, and the chrome accents are all gone to make way for a black trim.

Inside, there's red stitching and a leather-wrapped aluminum shift knob. To sweeten the pot, Honda also gifts this lukewarm JDM hatch extra Sport and Individual driving modes.

The Civic RS is definitely not a five-door Si but combining a stick shift with a generous array of mechanical upgrades makes us envious we don't get this configuration of the hatchback in the US. In 2024, it's refreshing to see a clutch pedal and sporty tweaks in something other than a dedicated, low-volume performance car. Too bad this new version will be exclusively available in Japan.

Some of you will remember that Honda Japan previewed the Civic RS at the beginning of the year by showcasing a prototype at the Tokyo Auto Salon. At that point, many assumed it had the Si's more potent version of the 1.5-liter turbo engine but that's sadly not the case. In some markets, a Civic RS has been on sale for years, albeit without the mechanical upgrades we mentioned.

2025 Honda Civic RS (JDM)