Lamborghini Driver Fined Over Missing 'Supercar License'

After extensive media coverage spreading awareness, the requirement for a "U" class license to drive certain cars came into effect in South Australia on December 1. Drivers of "ultra high-powered vehicles" (UHPV) now need this special license if their car has a power-to-weight ratio of at least 370 horsepower per metric ton. The driver of this Lamborghini fit that bill when the police pulled him over after noticing the missing rear license plate.

Judging by the massive rear wing, it appears to be a Huracan STO. The Super Trofeo Omologata pumps out 630 horsepower from its naturally aspirated V-10 engine. Since the Italian supercar weighs 2,951 pounds (1,339 kilograms), that gives it a power-to-weight ratio of about 470 hp per 1,000 kg, a full 100 hp above the minimum threshold stated by the law. Consequently, the Huracan STO driver should've had a UHPV license.

But he didn't, so the South Australia Police had no choice but to fine the 36-year-old driver. On Sunday morning, he was pulled over in Queensborough Avenue, Hillcrest, about eight miles from Adelaide, the capital and most populous city of South Australia. He should've had the UHPV license, which can be obtained by simply completing an online course.

It takes less than an hour and costs 61 Australian dollars, or about $40. Drivers must also pony up another 20 Australian dollars ($13) to replace their driver's license to reflect the newly gained U Class license. The UHPV is also required for vehicles that are not buses and weigh up to 9,920 pounds (4,500 kilograms).

According to Australia's Department for Infrastructure and Transport, driving without a U license is punishable by a maximum fine of 2,500 Australian dollars ($1,625) for a first offense. Subsequent offenses can lead to fines as high as 5,000 Australian dollars ($3,250) or even jail time. Moreover, drivers in South Australia face penalties of up to 5,000 Australian dollars if caught with a UPHV that has the ABS, traction control, automated emergency braking, or the electronic stability control system turned off.

What do you think?

If the driver can prove that the vehicle's safety and assist systems were not deliberately deactivated, the police will not issue a fine. Additionally, drivers will not be penalized if they demonstrate that they were unaware those features were turned off. Drivers are also exempt from fines if it is deemed "impracticable for the person to drive with the automated intervention system enabled."

While the need for a special driver's license is debatable, surely an online course wouldn't make much of a difference. However, Australian authorities claim that by taking the U Class Licence course, you'll learn "how to safely operate" a high-powered car and understand "the risks associated." In addition, attendees discover the car's features, such as the "electronic stability control, automated emergency braking, and other automated intervention systems."

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