Lamborghini is no longer taking orders for the Huracan as the remaining production run is sold out. However, that's not stopping the Italian brand from unveiling a special edition you can't buy. Created to mark a decade of the company's Squadra Corse motorsport department, the naturally aspirated V10 supercar is a one-off STO pampered by Ad Personam, the in-house personalization division.

Should the Verde Mantis (green) and Nero Noctis (black) livery look familiar, there's a good reason for that. Lamborghini decided to dress up the Huracan with a two-tone scheme that takes inspiration from the SC63, Sant'Agata Bolognese's new endurance race car. The striking finish is complemented by anniversary logos on the doors and a Squadra Corse motif on the rear fin above the engine cover.

Lamborghini Huracan STO SC 10° Anniversario

The black and green theme continues inside where Lamborghini has wrapped the seats in Nero Ade Alcantara with contrasting Verde Fauns stitching. This one-of-a-kind STO also boasts an aluminum roll bar, a carbon fiber floor cover, and four-point seatbelts. Rounding off the tweaks is the carbon fiber plaque mounted on the rear firewall to highlight the vehicle's exclusivity.

While all these changes are purely cosmetic, there are some hardware modifications. Lamborghini says the Huracan STO SC 10° Anniversario is the first road-going model the Squadra Corse division has worked on. At the front, they've given it carbon fiber hood flicks for extra downforce. At the rear, the big wing sits at an angle three degrees higher to keep the STO glued to the road.

In addition, the car gets motorsport-derived shock absorbers, four-way adjustable dampers, and bespoke Bridgestone tires featuring a new compound. Announced last year, the Akrapovic titanium exhaust official accessory comes as standard on this unique Huracan to give the V10 a more appealing soundtrack, even at lower revs.

Speaking of the 5.2-liter engine, it continues to produce 631 horsepower and 417 pound-feet of torque. The Super Trofeo Omologata is the most potent Huracan of them all in terms of horsepower, offering the same punch as the newer Tecnica and the older Performante. The latter actually had a bit more torque, at 443 lb-ft.

The V10 dies with the Huracan since the supercar's replacement will use a downsized engine, possibly a twin-turbo V8 with at least one electric motor.