Ford Puma Gen-E Electric: This Is It

After killing gas cars left and right, Ford of Europe is pinning its hopes on EVs to remain competitive. However, it has already backtracked from its plan to go completely electric by 2030. In addition, the new Explorer and Capri are facing production cuts because of poor demand. Even so, the Blue Oval is sticking to its plan to launch a third vehicle without a combustion engine. Say hello to the Puma Gen-E.

While the two bigger electric SUVs are based on Volkswagen Group's MEB platform, the Puma Gen-E is an all-Ford effort. Take a quick look at the press images, and you'll immediately realize that the crossover is essentially a gas-to-electric adaptation. The only noticeable difference is at the front, where the conventional grille is gone. In its place is a so-called "shield," which Ford claims that it takes after the Mustang Mach-E.

Beyond the closed-off front fascia, the Puma Gen-E has a redesigned rear spoiler and fresh alloy wheel designs. In addition, this Electric Yellow paint job is exclusive to the EV, alongside a Digital Aqua Blue color. Configuring the electric crossover will be easy since there are only two trim levels, both of which have the same electric motor and battery pack.

Ford has engineered its smallest EV for Europe with a front-mounted motor rated at 166 horsepower (123.5 kilowatts) and 214 pound-feet (290 Newton-meters) of torque. A lithium-ion battery powers both, offering 43 kWh of juice. Stick to the base model, and you get a maximum range in the WLTP cycle of 234 miles (376 kilometers). Upgrade to the Puma Gen-E Premium, and the range drops to 226 miles (364 kilometers) because the larger 18-inch wheels replace the standard 17-inch set. The upper trim level also offers optional 19-inch alloys, but the range isn't mentioned.

While the maximum range won't necessarily make you rush to the local Ford dealer, the silver lining is DC charging at 100 kW is supported. Using maximum charging power, the Puma Gen-E takes about 23 minutes to replenish its battery from 10% to 80%. As for performance, the 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) task is completed in eight seconds before topping out at 99 mph (160 km/h).

If you're fed up with overweight EVs, the Ford Puma Gen-E isn't a fatty. It tips the scales at a somewhat sensible 3,280 pounds (1,488 kilograms). Then again, it's a relatively small crossover, at 165.9 inches (4214 millimeters) long, 71 inches (1805 millimeters) wide (with mirrors folded), and 61.2 inches tall (1555 millimeters) tall. Its wheelbase measures 101.9 inches (2588 millimeters), identical to the gasoline-fueled model.

Like the exterior, the electric crossover carries over its gas counterpart's cabin. There's a fully digital 12.8-inch instrument cluster in front of the driver and a 12-inch touchscreen running on SYNC4. Both trims have power/heated mirrors, ambient lighting, automatic windscreen wipers, and four-way adjustable front seats. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are included from the get-go, as is wireless phone charging.

The Puma Gen-E Premium adds matrix LED headlights, an electric tailgate keyless entry, and a ten-speaker B&O sound system. Optional goodies include a panoramic roof that opens, a detachable towbar, and a Winter Pack with heated front seats, windscreen, and steering wheel. At an additional cost, the Driver Assistance Pack encompasses a 360-degree camera, Cross Traffic Alert, and active cruise control with stop & go and lane centering.

Practicality isn't too shabby for a small crossover. With the combustion engine deleted, Ford created a front trunk that stores an extra 1.5 cubic feet (43 liters). Even the rear cargo area is bigger than before, and it can now swallow 20.2 cubic feet (574 liters) if you fill it up to the roof. It's an impressive feat for a subcompact model, making it even more practical than crossovers from a segment above. Fold the rear seats, and the volume jumps to 45.3 cubic feet (1,283 liters).

2025 Ford Puma Gen-E 33 Source: Ford

While the VW ID.4-based Explorer and ID.5-based Capri are manufactured in Cologne, Germany, Ford will assemble the Puma Gen-E in Craiova, Romania, alongside the gasoline model. It can already be ordered in Europe, with deliveries starting in spring. America didn't get the EcoSport replacement, so it's unlikely to get this EV version.

What do you think?

Ford of Europe desperately needs the electric Puma to be a commercial success after a terrible 2024. According to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, sales in the EU, EFTA, and UK dropped by 17.5% to 362,851 cars through October. That's hardly a surprise, considering the Fiesta was phased out last year.

Ford's market share in the first ten months of the year plummeted from 4.1% to 3.4%, below Hyundai and Kia, as each Korean brand has a 4.2% piece of the automotive pie in the EU+EFTA+UK region. Looking ahead, the Focus will be killed in Europe next year, so the market share could drop even more unless these new EVs compensate for the demise of most gas cars.

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