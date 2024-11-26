Leaked: The Best Pictures Yet of the Sultan of Brunei's Car Collection
McLaren F1s, Ferrari F40s, Porsche 959s, and Bentleys galore are all revealed in a new Instagram account.
Few car collections conjure up intrigue like the sea of exotics belonging to the Sultan of Brunei. You've likely heard about it, but don't know much beyond it being a bunch of supercars left more or less untouched for decades. The collection was actually gathered up by the Sultan's brother, who allegedly had to forfeit it to the government due to some nefarious financial dealings in the late 1990s.
We're talking thousands of cars here—the exact number is unknown. But now, we know a little more about the collection. And it's staggering.
A new Instagram account called brunei_cars_2001 just flooded social media with posts showing McLarens, Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Porsches, Bentleys—lots of Bentleys—and a whole bunch more. And we aren't talking about "common" exotics like a Ferrari 360 or Porsche 911. Pinned at the top of the account are three McLaren F1s. Conservatively speaking, that's probably around $60 million right there.
The F1 trio almost makes the fleet of Bentleys look boring. Almost.
Keep scrolling the account and you'll eventually reach the Porsche 959 collection, one of which shows a little battle damage.
After scrolling through a few Bugatti EB110s and even more McLaren F1s, we finally reach the Ferrari field. We have no idea how many Ferraris there are in the Sultan's garages, but we count eight distinct F40s, including an LM model.
There are 95 posts total on the Instagram account, but each post has multiple pictures attached to it. This is by far the most in-depth look we've had at the Sultan of Brunei's collection, and by all accounts, this is just the proverbial tip of the iceberg. But we're still left with all kinds of questions. Rumors say these photos date back to around 2001, apparently leaked by an auction photographer per our colleagues at Motor1 Argentina. As such, we could well be looking at cars that have since found different owners, or may no longer even exist. Hence why this collection is so intriguing.
We're keeping our eyes peeled for more photos, so stay tuned.
Source: brunei_cars_2001 / Instagram
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