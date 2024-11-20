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Jay Leno Seriously Injured After Falling Down 60-Foot Hill

The 74-year-old comedian was spotted by news outlets with bruises on his face, a bandaged wrist, and a swollen left eye.

Jay Leno at indianapolis motor speedway 2010
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Brian Silvestro Brian Silvestro
By: Brian Silvestro
at 9:08am ET
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Comedian and noted gearhead Jay Leno can't seem to catch a break. After lighting himself on fire in 2022 and crashing his motorcycle in 2023, he's once again sustained some serious injuries. This time, he managed to fall 60 feet down a hill and smash his head on a rock. 

TMZ caught up with the 74-year-old comedian outside of a comedy show, where he could be seen with a swollen face, a bandaged right wrist, and an eye patch. Despite the injuries, Leno seemed to be in good spirits. When asked about his condition, the former talk show host brushed off what looked like pretty serious wounds.

"I'm holding up fine, I'm right here talking to you!" Leno told TMZ. 

Leno goes on to explain that he was staying at a hotel on a hill, and wanted to get to a restaurant about 60 feet down. Instead of walking around, he attempted to traverse his way down the hill. He slipped and rolled down the embankment, smacking his head into a rock in the process.

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The Jay Leno's Garage host had a comedy show to perform that night, but instead of canceling, he decided to suffer through his injuries so as not to disappoint fans. 

"Well, I did the show, and when I came back to LA I went to the hospital," Leno told TMZ. "[The incident happened] only a couple of hours before the show. The show must go on. The great thing about this age is that you don't learn from your mistakes. You just keep doing the same stupid things."

More On Leno:

Noted Ferrari Critic Jay Leno Checks Out the Purosangue
Watch Jay Leno Drive Tim Allen's 1986 Ford RS200 As They Talk Rally Cars
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Source: TMZ

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