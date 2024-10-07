Despite being eight years old, the Jeep Compass is still going strong. With 84,474 units delivered in the United States through September 2024, demand is up by 18% compared to the first nine months of last year. A next-generation model is coming, but you'll have to wait. Released today, the first teaser signals the crossover's imminent world premiere in Europe.

The adjacent design sketch comes along with news about the Compass going fully electric by switching to the STLA Medium platform. Don't worry–there will still be versions with combustion engines, including traditional ICE and hybrid setups. Jeep calls it the company's "most globally available model," so it wants to make sure there will be a flavor of the crossover for all tastes.

The new Compass will initially hit the assembly line at Stellantis' Melfi in Italy next year before production expands to North America and other regions in 2026. In the US, the next-generation crossover will be positioned above an all-new Renegade and below the Recon as well as a mysterious "new mainstream utility vehicle." All three are coming by 2027, according to a product roadmap released back in June.

Meanwhile, the teaser hints at evolutionary styling with quite possibly a different take on the quarter glass. The new Compass appears to be slightly bigger judging by the distance between the C and D rear pillars. Several Stellantis products are already on the STLA Medium platform, namely the Peugeot 3008 and 5008 as well as the Opel Grandland and forthcoming next-gen Citroën C5 Aircross.

The E-3008 is the first Stellantis product on this platform, offering up to 435 miles of range on a single charge. Peugeot's electric crossover comes in front- and all-wheel-drive configurations with single- and dual-motor setups, respectively. It's offered with 73- and 98-kWh battery packs that can take 160-kW DC charging.

Expect Jeep's version to have a lot in common with its European cousins.