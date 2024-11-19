Ford Is Building a Ranger Super Duty, But Not For America
It arrives in 2026 with nearly 10,000 pounds of towing capacity ... for Australia.
The Ford Ranger is already a supremely capable mid-size pickup truck. It can tow 7,500 pounds, easily enough to handle a big speedboat or a 30-foot travel trailer. A new Super Duty version is coming that tows almost 10,000 pounds, encroaching on territory usually reserved for its full-size F-150 sibling. Perhaps that's why you won't see it on dealership lots in the US.
This new Ranger Super Duty is slated for Australia, arriving in 2026. Ford shared the news in a teaser video, though we only see the front of the new truck. Its grille looks like a cross between a standard Ranger and a Raptor, featuring an egg-crate pattern with Ford's blue oval in the middle. Presumably, this truck will sit a bit higher, riding on a stronger suspension able to carry a bit more weight.
And this Ranger will definitely haul more stuff. The teaser video reveals a maximum towing capacity of 9,920 lbs—2,420 more than the current truck. Gross vehicle weight also goes up to 9,920 pounds, and combined gross weight lands at 17,637 lbs. That's an increase of 3,750 and 5,047 lbs from the standard Ranger 4x4. Those are full-size numbers coming from the mid-size Ranger.
In addition to suspension changes, it's safe to assume this Ranger will have a longer bed and as such, a longer wheelbase. That would allow more cargo capability, and we assume this Super Duty will have diesel power. Rangers in Australia already offer multiple diesel options, though it's unknown if more power will be added to handle the larger loads.
It's very safe to assume we won't see a Ranger Super Duty in the United States, where the F-Series reigns supreme. Aside from its capabilities nearly matching the F-150, truck buyers already have Super Duty options for the F-250 and F-350. In dual-rear-wheel spec, an F-350 can carry 8,000 pounds in the bed and tow 32,900 pounds. A Super Duty Ranger, while certainly neat, just doesn't make any sense in North America.
That's not to say we won't see any possible styling cues from the SD Ranger. But with a production launch not happening until 2026, such things—if they happen—are years away.
Source: Ford Australia / YouTube
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