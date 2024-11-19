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Roush F-150 Supercharger Adds Over 300 HP and a Warranty

It's now available for 2024 F-150s with a 5.0-liter V-8 engine.

2024 Ford F-150 Roush pickup truck.
Photo by: Roush Performance
Christopher Smith Christopher Smith
By: Christopher Smith
at 11:00am ET
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Roush has a long history with Ford, and the partnership continues with the 2024 F-150. The company's 5.0-liter supercharger kit is now available for the updated pickup, turning the ordinary half-ton truck into a Raptor R fighter. On pavement, anyway.

The crux of the kit is a big R2650 roots-style supercharger, wielding four-lobe rotors and displacing 2.65 liters. Roush says it has larger bearings and thicker timing gears for better durability, and it works with a custom intercooler to help keep temperatures down. The kit also includes a new coolant reservoir and radiator, designed to optimize cooling during high-load situations like towing. The kit swaps in new spark plugs, adds a crankshaft damper, and a new engine calibration makes it all work in harmony. You'll need to run premium fuel, though.

Gallery: 2024 Ford F-150 With Roush Supercharger

2024 Ford F-150 Roush Supercharger Kit
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2024 Ford F-150 Roush Supercharger Kit 2024 Ford F-150 Roush Supercharger Kit 2024 Ford F-150 Roush Supercharger Kit 2024 Ford F-150 Roush 2024 Ford F-150 Roush 2024 Ford F-150 Roush
Source: Roush Performance
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The result is 705 horsepower at the crankshaft, according to Roush. That's a 305-hp improvement over a stock 5.0-liter V-8, and if the kit is installed by a Ford dealer or an authorized technician, Roush will cover the enhanced powertrain with a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty. There is a price for such power, however. The 2024 F-150 supercharger kit costs $8,649.99, not including installation.

That said, there's serious potential to build a bonkers performance truck for a reasonable price. A new F-150 STX 4x4 with a 5.0-liter V-8 costs $52,235. Toss in the supercharger kit and add a bit more for installation, and you could have a 705-hp F-150 off-roader for a touch over $60,000. The least expensive F-150 Raptor R with comparable power is nearly double the price—$112,460 to be exact. Of course, you give up the Raptor's suspension. But if high-flying fun isn't a priority, a lower-trim truck with a supercharger kit could be your ticket to ride.

More From Roush:

Roush's New Supercharger Makes Your Mustang as Powerful as a GTD
Ford Bronco Upgrade Kit From Roush Adds Visual Goodies, New Exhaust
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Source: Roush Performance

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