Roush Performance has been upgrading Mustangs and selling parts for the pony car for nearly three decades. The seventh-generation Mustang arrived for the 2024 model year, and the aftermarket specialist is ready to wring every bit of power out of Ford's 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 engine. It has a new supercharger kit available that can increase the GT's output by a whopping 330 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque.

The limited-run Launch Edition supercharger kit increases the GT's output to a staggering 810 hp and 630 lb-ft of torque. It features Jack Roush's signature etched on the head unit and comes with unique Phase 2 tuning. Regular Phase 1 and Phase 2-tuned supercharger kits will go on sale later this year, which the company hasn't detailed yet.

Roush Performance

Roush collaborated with Magnuson on the supercharger, basing the kit on an inverted Eaton TVS R2650 with large dual intercoolers and a front inlet. Dual 80-millimeter throttle bodies feed the new system, which makes a peak boost of 13 psi at 7,500 rpm. The kit includes pre-gapped Ford Performance spark plugs, a Bosch intercooler pump, new billet fuel rails, an 84-mm pulley, and twin-cone fuel injectors.

The regular 2024 Mustang GT rolls out of Ford's Flat Rock Assembly plant, making 486 hp and 418 lb-ft of twist. Roush's upgrade puts the Mustang in the realm of the GTD, which is supposed to deliver over 800 hp, but it costs $325,000 and comes with much more hardware than a simple supercharger kit.

Roush's new option is compatible with the 2024 Ford Mustang GT and Dark Horse with Ford's 5.0-liter V-8 engine and either gearbox. The Launch Edition with Phase 2 tuning is on sale now for $9,995. CARB hasn't approved it yet, so you can't install it on cars in California or other CARB states. The Phase 1 kit should cost less while making less power.