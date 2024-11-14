This Is Jaguar's Future Six-Figure EV
Even though it's still camouflaged, Jaguar's first high-end EV already looks promising.
Imposing, massive, and somewhere between a four-door coupe and a shooting brake. This heavily camouflaged prototype is our first look at Jaguar's future. The company published these initial photos of the prototype undergoing test sessions in England.
This will be the first in what Jaguar calls its "new species" of high-end vehicles. It will be shown on December 2 in Art Week Miami alongside three additional concept cars as part of the brand's hard "reset."
Jaguar will transform from a "premium" brand competing with the likes of Audi and BMW, into a high-end automaker alongside alternatives like Bentley, Maserati, and Porsche. The technology and performance will improve, and the price, as expected, will go up. Initial costs will be somewhere in the $130,000 to $140,000 mark.
Arguably even more important, though, will be the brand's design revolution.
It has a substantial road presence. In terms of proportions, it is very far from what we do today. To get there, I divided the design team into three groups. Within three months they produced 17 full-size models with different design languages, some were familiar, others looked like something out of science fiction movies. The design language we chose is exuberant. Just think of something that will be really different on the road. And in December we will unveil our new design language.
- Rawdon Glover, Managing Director, Jaguar JLR
Looking at the spy photos, though, it's difficult to get an idea as to what the final product will look like. That said, the proportions are striking, with a very long nose and an incredibly high beltline. And even though it has a "grille," this car will be 100% electric—so it's mostly for show. Zoom in and you can see the charging port arranged on the right side of the car just above the front wheel.
Details on the concept otherwise are slim. We should know more about Jaguar's new direction and its future lineup on December 2.
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