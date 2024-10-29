Porsche Really Wants You To Know the New 911 Carrera T Is Manual Only

The 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera T is only available with a six-speed manual transmission.

Porsche is offering the model as a Cabriolet for the first time.

The 2025 911 Carrera T goes on sales next summer starting at $135,995 for the coupe and $149,295 for the Cabriolet.

Porsche has made a few changes to keep the 911 Carrera T as pure as possible for 2025. The automaker will only offer the 2025 Carrera T with one gearbox choice—a six-speed manual transmission—and the model will now be available as a convertible for the first time.



The gearbox, which uses the first six ratios of the 992.1-generation seven-speed manual, connects the rear wheels with the familiar twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-six engine that powers the standard Carrera. Porsche previously offered the T with either a seven-speed manual or an eight-speed PDK.



That engine produces more horsepower in the updated Carrera T than before—388 versus 379—but it cranks out the same 331 pound-feet of torque, propelling the coupe to 60 miles per hour in 4.3 seconds. The Cabriolet needs 4.5 seconds to complete the run. The convertible isn’t as fast either, topping out at 182 miles per hour instead of 183.

Photos by: Porsche

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Porsche also improved the T’s braking capability by installing 13.8-inch front and rear discs with six-piston fixed calipers instead of four like the previous model. The T also has standard rear-axle steering, revised anti-roll bars, and Porsche Torque vectoring. It wears staggered 20- and 21-inch wheels front and rear, with Porsche Active Suspension Management returning for 2025.



The automaker says the 2025 Carrera T coupe is the lightest 911 Carrera variant at 3,316 pounds. The six-speed manual, lightweight glass, and reduced sound deadening keep the weight down, and customers can shed even more pounds with the optional carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic bucket seats.



Porsche differentiates the Carrera T with Vanadium Grey Metallic accents on the sideview mirror caps, wheels, and badges. The model also wears black stainless steel Sport Exhaust tailpipes, the GTS front spoiler, and unique stickers on the rear side windows, while an exterior package adds Gentian Blue accents.

Photo by: Porsche

Inside, Vanadium Grey is standard, and the shifter features a walnut ball handle. An interior package brings the Gentian Blue accents to the cabin by replacing the black accent stitching, seat belts, and dashboard inserts.



You can order your 2025 Carrera T right now. Cars will begin arriving in showrooms next summer, starting at $135,995 for the coupe and $149,295 for the Cabriolet (the prices include the $1,995 destination charge).

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Source: Porsche

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