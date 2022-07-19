Listen to this article

The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV finally arrives months after its announcement at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show. Chevy promises front-, rear- and all-wheel-drive variants are on the way, and the company is even making a version specifically for the police. The range can be as high as 320 miles (515 kilometers).

Chevy isn't yet detailing the specs for all of the trim levels. The range-topping Blazer EV SS boasts 557 horsepower (415 kilowatts) and 648 pound-feet (879 Newton-meters) of torque. The vehicle boasts what the company calls the Wide Open Watts (WOW) mode that allows the sporty EV to reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in less than four seconds. The charging system supports up to 11.5 kilowatts when plugging into a level 2 AC outlet or 190 kW at a DC fast charger.

Gallery: 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV

11 Photos

The Blazer EV will be available in 1LT, 2LT, RS, and SS trim levels. The LT grades have a monochromatic exterior appearance and come standard with 19-inch wheels. The RS has a black grille and trim, in addition to riding on 21-inch wheels. The SS comes with a black roof and 22-inch wheels.

The RS and SS also come with LED lights with a special flourish from them and the illuminated Chevy emblem when the driver approaches or walks away. When plugged in, the lamps turn on sequentially to show the vehicle's state of charge.

Inside, the Blazer EV comes with a large infotainment screen that measures 17.7 inches diagonally on the center of the dashboard. There's also an 11-inch display for the digital instrument cluster. GM's Super Cruise advanced driving assistance system is an option.

There is no start button in the cabin. Instead, the vehicle senses the key, and the driver simply needs to press the brake pedal to make the Blazer EV ready to go.

The RS and SS grades come with even more features in their cabins. The RS has blue and red contrasting stitching, and the SS is available in a mix of Adrenaline Red and Argon Orange trim. These models also get a flat-bottom steering wheel and HVAC vents that look like turbines. They come with heated and ventilated front seats.

The Blazer EV comes standard with the Chevy Safety Assist suite of tech. It includes automatic emergency braking, forward collision alert, front pedestrian braking, following distance indicator, lane-keep assist with lane departure warning, and smart headlights. Reverse automatic braking and park assist are also available.

In summer 2023, the Blazer EV 2LT and RS go on sale with estimated prices of $47,595 and $51,995, respectively. The SS arrives later that year for $65,995. The 1LT joins the range in the first quarter of 2024 for a projected $44,995.

The Police Pursuit Vehicle model will also arrive in Q1 2024. It will use the SS grade as a starting point and will come with the largest Ultium battery in the lineup. Law enforcement will be able to select rear- or all-wheel-drive layouts. They'll have a specially outfitted cabin for this job.

For a discussion of the Blazer EV and other electric vehicles coming from Chevy, check out this episode of Rambling About Cars: