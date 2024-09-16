Hyundai first hinted at the prospects of doing a high-performance Ioniq 6 just weeks after revealing the standard electric sedan in mid-2022. However, we have reasons to believe the subsequent production version won't be as exciting as the RN22e concept. A new spy video shot at the Nürburgring shows the hot four-door EV wearing camouflage with a "Never just drive" theme.

It doesn't look as muscular as the RN22e since it lacks the concept's bulging rear fenders. Even so, it could still be a smidge wider than the standard model. After all, the Ioniq 5 N is slightly wider than the lesser trims. There are some changes at the front where the test vehicle seemingly has split headlights. Logic tells us that the spicy N derivative will be based on the facelifted Ioniq 6. It wouldn’t make sense to adopt the separated headlight theme just for the N model. We reckon all flavors of the swoopy electric sedan will have them. The main headlights appear to sit lower on the bumper, below what may be a wide LED light bar. If so, it would mimic the layout used by the latest Sonata.

Although this prototype has side cameras, those are legal in only certain parts of the world. Elsewhere, the Ioniq 6 N is going to have traditional mirrors. The camo used for the rear wing is pointless since we can pretty much see the large aerodynamic element attached to the trunk lid. The standard car already looks interesting, but the N version should be even more of an attention-grabbing sedan.

It's hiding large air intakes at the front where the bumper sticks out a bit more than on the regular Ioniq 6. Hyundai has likely reworked the rear bumper as well but it doesn't seem to have the oversized diffuser the RN22e had. That's probably for the better since it would be overkill for a production car.

As expected, the prototype rides low to the ground courtesy of a stiffer suspension setup. We're also noticing chunky brake calipers finished in red with N branding are lurking from behind the black wheels. Given the lower center of gravity compared to the Ioniq 5 N, its sedan sibling should handle better on a track.

Hyundai RN22e

16 Photos Hyundai

Technical specifications are shrouded in mystery, but chances are Hyundai is taking the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup from the sporty electric crossover. The Ioniq 5 N packs 641 horsepower and 545 pound-feet of torque, enough for a 0 to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds. The high-riding model weighs 4,861 pounds but its sedan counterpart could be a tad lighter seeing how a regular Ioniq 6 weighs slightly less than the equivalent Ioniq 5.

There are rumors it could get more power, but nothing is official at this point. The 84-kWh battery pack enables 221 miles of range in the Ioniq 5 N. That said, the sleeker shape of the sedan could unlock a few more miles for the Ioniq 6 N. When comparing regular versions of the two EVs, the sedan is slightly ahead of the crossover in terms of range.

Considering it just hit the Green Hell, the first electric performance sedan from Hyundai is unlikely to debut until later in 2025. It's unclear whether the official premiere will coincide with the regular model's facelift, or whether the N is coming slightly later.