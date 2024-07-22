A new BMW 7 Series is in the works. The current model isn't old by any means, having debuted in 2022 for the 2023 model year with a polarizing style. Whether that's the motivation behind this refresh is unknown. Suffice it to say, we don't often see automakers parading an updated model barely two years after a debut.

In any case, a convoy of camo-wrapped BMWs was caught testing in Spain, with a previously unseen 7 Series was among them. NCars on YouTube managed a close look, showing some clear changes on the sedan's nose. There's still a sizable grille, but it's not as large as before. It looks like designers could bring the flagship's grille more in line with the 5 Series, keeping it wide but cutting the length.

YouTube

The fascia looks rounder, too. It's especially noticeable on the corners, where we see new headlights. What we don't see is a split-light design, but thin running lights could still exist beneath the camouflage. We can't suss out details, obviously, but the awkward proportions and contrasting angles that defined the 7's face appear to be at least partially addressed on this prototype. It's enough to make us cautiously optimistic for the future.

Accompanying the sedan in the video are numerous SUVs that clearly feature Neue Klasse design cues. These are likely the next X5 and iX3, hiding smooth body lines beneath the camo wrap. The future shape was previewed in March with the Neue Klasse X concept, though production models should tone down the concept's edges just a bit.

When will we see these prototypes revealed? The 7 Series camouflage likely won't come off until 2025 at the earliest, possibly for the 2026 model year. As for the SUVs, BMW already confirmed its first Neue Klasse vehicle will debut in the second half of 2025. It could be a sedan, but we suspect it will start with one of the SUVs seen here.