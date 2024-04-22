BMW's newest 7 series, introduced as a 2023 model, made waves for being the first incarnation of the flagship sedan offered as a full EV. For 2024, the 7 Series gets a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variant, the 750e xHybrid, which pairs a turbocharged straight-six engine with an electric motor and a 14.4-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack.

The combined output is 483 horsepower in "boost" mode, which puts the 750e mid-pack in power above the gas-only base model 740i, but below the 760i xDrive mild-hybrid and i7 EV. Electric range on the 750e is vastly improved over last generation's 7 Series plug-in, with 34 miles of range in pure EV driving.

I've previously tested the i7 for InsideEVs, and I found it an excellent balance between the big-body sedan luxury high-end buyers want, and the sportier ability that BMW's ethos promises. It did not emphasize its EV nature heavily (especially when compared to all-EV competitors such as the Lucid Air or Tesla Model S), which made me curious how the PHEV will feel in comparison.

The 750e xHybrid starts at $107,000, but the test car in my parking lot rings up at $135,345, including $5,000 alone for the satin-finish Frozen Pure Gray Metallic. Unlike most writers in the business, I actually think the new 7 Series looks excellent, especially in dark finishes with the blacked-out kidney grille. I've only put a few miles on it so far, but I'll be driving it extensively to a few events around the Pacific Northwest in the coming days, so ask me what you'd like to know!

What’s Good So Far?

It's attractive. I know this is an unpopular opinion, but I love how it looks on the outside, especially with the satin finish and the crystal lights. It has attitude.

I know this is an unpopular opinion, but I love how it looks on the outside, especially with the satin finish and the crystal lights. It has attitude. The interior is incredibly plush. This test car is equipped with the optional Bowers & Wilkins sound system, which I look forward to cranking all the way up. The floor carpets are nicer than the ones inside my house, too.

This test car is equipped with the optional Bowers & Wilkins sound system, which I look forward to cranking all the way up. The floor carpets are nicer than the ones inside my house, too. iDrive 8. BMW's latest iteration of iDrive is one of the better infotainment systems on the market for responsiveness and attractive UI design.

What's Bad So Far?