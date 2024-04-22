BMW's newest 7 series, introduced as a 2023 model, made waves for being the first incarnation of the flagship sedan offered as a full EV. For 2024, the 7 Series gets a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variant, the 750e xHybrid, which pairs a turbocharged straight-six engine with an electric motor and a 14.4-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack.

The combined output is 483 horsepower in "boost" mode, which puts the 750e mid-pack in power above the gas-only base model 740i, but below the 760i xDrive mild-hybrid and i7 EV. Electric range on the 750e is vastly improved over last generation's 7 Series plug-in, with 34 miles of range in pure EV driving.

I've previously tested the i7 for InsideEVs, and I found it an excellent balance between the big-body sedan luxury high-end buyers want, and the sportier ability that BMW's ethos promises. It did not emphasize its EV nature heavily (especially when compared to all-EV competitors such as the Lucid Air or Tesla Model S), which made me curious how the PHEV will feel in comparison.

The 750e xHybrid starts at $107,000, but the test car in my parking lot rings up at $135,345, including $5,000 alone for the satin-finish Frozen Pure Gray Metallic. Unlike most writers in the business, I actually think the new 7 Series looks excellent, especially in dark finishes with the blacked-out kidney grille. I've only put a few miles on it so far, but I'll be driving it extensively to a few events around the Pacific Northwest in the coming days, so ask me what you'd like to know!

2024 BMW 750e xHybrid
2024 BMW 750e xHybrid
2024 BMW 750e xHybrid

What’s Good So Far?

  • It's attractive. I know this is an unpopular opinion, but I love how it looks on the outside, especially with the satin finish and the crystal lights. It has attitude.
  • The interior is incredibly plush. This test car is equipped with the optional Bowers & Wilkins sound system, which I look forward to cranking all the way up. The floor carpets are nicer than the ones inside my house, too.
  • iDrive 8. BMW's latest iteration of iDrive is one of the better infotainment systems on the market for responsiveness and attractive UI design.

What's Bad So Far?

  • Engine kicks on suddenly. I need to play with more modes, but I'm finding the electric motor and the gas motor sometimes don't behave nicely together in city driving.
  • Brake pedal feel. At a first stab, the brakes seem wildly inconsistent between ultra-soft regenerative braking and firm pad-on-rotor contact. I might get used to this, but I doubt it.
  • Pricing. The pure EV i7 and the mild-hybrid 740i are both less expensive. The PHEV 750e will only be a compelling choice for those that can't charge at home or need more than 300 miles of range, or alternatively want the power bump over the 375-horsepower gas-only 740i xDrive.

You've Got Questions, We've Got Answers

ford mustang dark horse ask us anything We're Driving the Ford Mustang Dark Horse. Ask Us Anything
nissan z nismo review ama We're Driving The Nissan Z Nismo. Ask Us Anything
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com