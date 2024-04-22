BMW's newest 7 series, introduced as a 2023 model, made waves for being the first incarnation of the flagship sedan offered as a full EV. For 2024, the 7 Series gets a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variant, the 750e xHybrid, which pairs a turbocharged straight-six engine with an electric motor and a 14.4-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack.
The combined output is 483 horsepower in "boost" mode, which puts the 750e mid-pack in power above the gas-only base model 740i, but below the 760i xDrive mild-hybrid and i7 EV. Electric range on the 750e is vastly improved over last generation's 7 Series plug-in, with 34 miles of range in pure EV driving.
I've previously tested the i7 for InsideEVs, and I found it an excellent balance between the big-body sedan luxury high-end buyers want, and the sportier ability that BMW's ethos promises. It did not emphasize its EV nature heavily (especially when compared to all-EV competitors such as the Lucid Air or Tesla Model S), which made me curious how the PHEV will feel in comparison.
The 750e xHybrid starts at $107,000, but the test car in my parking lot rings up at $135,345, including $5,000 alone for the satin-finish Frozen Pure Gray Metallic. Unlike most writers in the business, I actually think the new 7 Series looks excellent, especially in dark finishes with the blacked-out kidney grille. I've only put a few miles on it so far, but I'll be driving it extensively to a few events around the Pacific Northwest in the coming days, so ask me what you'd like to know!
What’s Good So Far?
- It's attractive. I know this is an unpopular opinion, but I love how it looks on the outside, especially with the satin finish and the crystal lights. It has attitude.
- The interior is incredibly plush. This test car is equipped with the optional Bowers & Wilkins sound system, which I look forward to cranking all the way up. The floor carpets are nicer than the ones inside my house, too.
- iDrive 8. BMW's latest iteration of iDrive is one of the better infotainment systems on the market for responsiveness and attractive UI design.
What's Bad So Far?
- Engine kicks on suddenly. I need to play with more modes, but I'm finding the electric motor and the gas motor sometimes don't behave nicely together in city driving.
- Brake pedal feel. At a first stab, the brakes seem wildly inconsistent between ultra-soft regenerative braking and firm pad-on-rotor contact. I might get used to this, but I doubt it.
- Pricing. The pure EV i7 and the mild-hybrid 740i are both less expensive. The PHEV 750e will only be a compelling choice for those that can't charge at home or need more than 300 miles of range, or alternatively want the power bump over the 375-horsepower gas-only 740i xDrive.