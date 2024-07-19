There's a new BMW X3 for 2025. It looks sharp, has a high-tech interior, and goes on sale later this year with two updated engine options. But one thing that won't be available on the new X3 is a hot M model, as we've seen in previous generations.

According to BMWBlog, BMW won't offer an M version of the new X3. The sportiest option will be an X3 M50 with a lightly upgraded version of BMW's turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine. As for an M model, BMW will instead focus on a performance version for its upcoming iX3 electric crossover.

This coincides with reports from 2022 that the high-performance SUV might move to electric-only. The iX3M (or whatever it may be called) will use BMW's Neue Klasse architecture for SUVs, and based on what we know about that platform, it will be plenty powerful. The performance SUV should have at least 600 horsepower, but BMW says the Neue Klasse EV platform is capable of up to 1,341 horsepower. We can dream.

It's a shame; The X3M is one of the most fun SUVs out there. Its turbocharged inline-six engine delivers a whopping 473 hp, and it's capable of racing to 60 miles per hour in just 3.9 seconds. With the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio also gone and the Porsche Macan going electric, the market for high-performance compact luxury SUVs is dwindling.

For what it’s worth, BMW hasn’t confirmed these reports. We’ve reached out to the company for confirmation. So there’s still a glimmer of hope. But based on everything we know about the brand’s move to electrification, it’s unlikely we see a new gas-powered X3M anytime soon. RIP.

