The refreshed 2024 Ford F-150 now has a tweaked version from Shelby. The starting price is $130,000 and somehow, it doesn't include any engine modifications. For that, you'll need to pay $139,995—approximately $27,000 more than a new F-150 Raptor R.

At that price you at least get Raptor R power. Actually, you get a little more thanks to a Ford Performance supercharger kit. It bolts to a 5.0-liter V-8, developing 785 horsepower with additional help from upgraded fuel injectors, a carbon intake, and a Borla exhaust system. If you don't opt for the supercharger, you're stuck with the base 5.0 from Ford making a measly 400 horses.

Other mechanical upgrades include Fox 2.5 shocks with internal bypass tech, a three-inch lift, adjustable dual speed controls, and performance rear traction bars.

Shelby describes the Fox suspension as "Raptor-style," but the 22-inch wheels sure aren't. They wear 35-inch all-terrain tires, tucked beneath body-colored fender flares at all four corners. Up front there's a new lower bumper cover, a dual-intake hood with vents and extractors, and naturally there's a Shelby grille with a snake badge. Power running boards with rock guards are included; you also get fender vents, a body-colored tonneau cover atop the bed, a carpet (yes carpet) BedRug bedliner, and stripes galore.

Moving inside you'll find Shelby branding on the leather seats and floormats, carbon fiber trim, and a serial number denoting the production number. There's also a serialized engine plaque, billet pedals, and provided your state allows it, dark tinted windows.

The rest of the truck is standard-issue F-150. Shelby starts with a Lariat SuperCrew 4x4; which is listed with a starting price of $77,000 in Shelby's online configurator. The upgrade package (including the supercharger) adds $62,995, bringing the total to $139,995. The only other options listed are paint colors—Rapid Red is $495 and Star White Metallic is $995.

A total of 800 trucks are slated for production. They'll be available starting later this summer.