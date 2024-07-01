The refreshed 2024 Ford F-150 now has a tweaked version from Shelby. The starting price is $130,000 and somehow, it doesn't include any engine modifications. For that, you'll need to pay $139,995—approximately $27,000 more than a new F-150 Raptor R.

At that price you at least get Raptor R power. Actually, you get a little more thanks to a Ford Performance supercharger kit. It bolts to a 5.0-liter V-8, developing 785 horsepower with additional help from upgraded fuel injectors, a carbon intake, and a Borla exhaust system. If you don't opt for the supercharger, you're stuck with the base 5.0 from Ford making a measly 400 horses. 

Other mechanical upgrades include Fox 2.5 shocks with internal bypass tech, a three-inch lift, adjustable dual speed controls, and performance rear traction bars. 

Shelby describes the Fox suspension as "Raptor-style," but the 22-inch wheels sure aren't. They wear 35-inch all-terrain tires, tucked beneath body-colored fender flares at all four corners. Up front there's a new lower bumper cover, a dual-intake hood with vents and extractors, and naturally there's a Shelby grille with a snake badge. Power running boards with rock guards are included; you also get fender vents, a body-colored tonneau cover atop the bed, a carpet (yes carpet) BedRug bedliner, and stripes galore.

Moving inside you'll find Shelby branding on the leather seats and floormats, carbon fiber trim, and a serial number denoting the production number. There's also a serialized engine plaque, billet pedals, and provided your state allows it, dark tinted windows.

The rest of the truck is standard-issue F-150. Shelby starts with a Lariat SuperCrew 4x4; which is listed with a starting price of $77,000 in Shelby's online configurator. The upgrade package (including the supercharger) adds $62,995, bringing the total to $139,995. The only other options listed are paint colors—Rapid Red is $495 and Star White Metallic is $995.

A total of 800 trucks are slated for production. They'll be available starting later this summer.

Hard Sell Versus Raptor R:

2024 ford raptor first drive review The 2024 Ford Raptor R Is a Badass Truck Made Better
2024 ford f 150 raptor r worlds most powerful pickup With 720 HP, The Ford F-150 Raptor R Is Now More Powerful Than The Ram TRX
Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox, daily.
For more information, read our
Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Gallery: 2024 Shelby F-150

2024 Shelby F-150
23 Photos
2024 Shelby F-150 2024 Shelby F-150 2024 Shelby F-150 2024 Shelby F-150 2024 Shelby F-150 2024 Shelby F-150 2024 Shelby F-150

Source: Shelby

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com