Porsche usually likes to go big when it facelifts a car, but even by its own standards, the updated 992-chassis 911 is something. The 911 is going hybrid. For 2025, the new Carrera GTS model pairs the 911’s signature, rear-mounted flat-six with an electric motor and an electric turbocharger, boosting output to 532 horsepower and 449 pound-feet of torque. It’s set to arrive before the end of the year.

The Carrera GTS uses a new 3.6-liter flat-six rather than the old 3.0-liter unit (which will live on in other 911 models). On its own, this engine makes 478 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque, a five-hp bump over the previous GTS engine. The hybrid system allows Porsche to ditch the twin turbo setup for a single electric turbocharger. This is like a traditional exhaust-gas turbocharger but with an 11-kW (14.7-hp) motor on the shaft between the turbine and compressor. This motor can spin the turbo up very quickly for fast response, hugely minimizing turbo lag, but it also can put power back into the 400-volt battery.

There’s also a 32.6-hp traction motor sandwiched between the flat-six and the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. Both are driven off a very small 1.9-kWh battery that sits under the front hood where the 12-volt battery normally resides in other 911 models. The 12-volt battery in turn moves to a compartment behind the rear parcel shelf. This powertrain is designed to boost performance across the rev range while running the ideal air-fuel ratio of 14.7:1 at almost all times. For more on the system, dubbed T-Hybrid, read our deep dive here.

In total, the new Carrera GTS weighs 103 pounds more than the previous model—and some of that is down to added standard equipment, including rear-wheel steering—but the added power more than compensates. It’s the first 911 Carrera model to break into the sub-3-second 0-60 mph range, with a 2.9-second run to the magic number.

In addition to the T-Hybrid system, the Carrera GTS gets new active aerodynamic flaps at the front to improve cooling needed, but not at the expense of drag. The front and rear fascias get some styling tweaks, there are new wheel options, and the rear tires have increased 10 mm in width to 315/30ZR21, while the fronts remain at 245/35ZR20. Inside, the biggest tweak is an all-new, all-digital gauge cluster, which, yes, means the analog tach is finally gone. Still, the digital cluster renders the tach front and center, as is proper in a 911.

The base Carrera model is also updated for 2025 with the turbos and intercoolers from the previous GTS and Turbo models. There’s a nine-hp bump, but torque remains the same at 331 lb-ft. The same facelift updates apply to the base Carrera, but the fascias are different than those in the GTS, and don’t have the active cooling flaps.

For 2025, the base Carrera and Carrera GTS are the only facelifted models available, though more will follow. Porsche will offer base Carrera as a rear-wheel drive coupe or Cabriolet for now, while the GTS will come as rear- or all-wheel drive coupe or Cabriolet, or as an all-wheel drive Targa. Turbo and Turbo S models and the GT3 RS will continue for 2025, too.

Model 2025 Pricing (Including Destination) 2024 Pricing (Including Destination) Porsche 911 Carrera $122,095 $116,050 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet $135,395 $128,850 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS $166,895 $152,550 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet $180,195 $165,350 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS $174,695 $159,850 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet $187,995 $172,650 Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS $187,995 $172,650 Porsche 911 Turbo $199,195 $198,850 Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet $211,995 $211,650 Porsche 911 Turbo S $232,395 $232,050 Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet $245,195 $244,850 Porsche 911 GT3 RS $243,295 $242,950

Pricing increases across the board, with the base Carrera jumping from $116,050 to $122,095 and the GTS rising from $152,550 to $166,895. Big jumps to be certain, but Porsche is quick to point out the added performance and standard equipment, especially on the GTS.

Facelifted 992 Carreras should arrive at dealers this fall, with the Carrera GTS coming closer to the end of the year. And expect the 992.2 range to soon be fleshed out with many, many more models to come. Hybrid and otherwise.