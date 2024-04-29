The end has finally come for the Ram Classic pickup truck, at least for our friends in the north. Stellantis announced Ram Classic production has ended for Canada, though it will continue for the United States and Mexico. Whether it survives stateside beyond 2024 remains to be seen.

As for Canadian buyers, the current inventory of Ram Classic trucks—all of which are 2023 models—will be sold through the year. Standard Rams in 1500, 2500, and 3500 trims are also available as 2024 models. In the US, Ram Classic production is already confirmed for the 2024 model year, where it will be sold alongside refreshed 2025 trucks later this year.

Could this mark the beginning of the end for the Ram Classic? Only two trim levels of the 16-year-old truck are offered, namely a work-focused Tradesman and the off-road-themed Warlock. Both offer buyers a choice of cab size, bed size, and V-6 or V-8 power under the hood. Therein lies the potential death sentence for the Ram Classic, namely the V-8.

The Hemi is dead after 2024, so unless Ram sees fit to update the old truck with a new twin-turbocharged inline-six—a move that seems counterintuitive to something called Classic—buyers can only get the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6. With 305 horsepower and 269 pound-feet of torque, it's certainly capable of powering a full-size pickup. But towing capability drops to 7,540 pounds versus over 11,000 for the new inline-six and outgoing Hemi.

The Ram Classic's bones date back to 2008, back when Ram was still a part of Dodge. A Ram spokesperson declined to comment on future Classic production for the US, but with the Hemi going away and production for Canada already cut, it's likely just a matter of time before the old truck takes a final bow before driving into the sunset.