Mazda removed the 6 from its lineup in the United States back in 2021 before pulling the plug in the UK last year and in Japan a few months ago. However, the mid-size sedan/wagon is still sold in Europe and other markets. In China, there's finally a new 6, but it has nothing to do with the aging model that has been around since 2012.

Say hello to the EZ-6. Developed by the Changan Mazda joint venture, the sleek sedan is coming in purely electric and plug-in hybrid flavors. It embraces the Kodo design language we all love but with a partially illuminated grille and pop-out door handles. We're seeing some Jaguar traits in the taillights and maybe the headlights as well. Above that light bar at the back is an active spoiler we weren't expecting to see on a sedan.

2025 Mazda EZ-6

22 Photos

Sitting on 19-inch aero wheels, the Mazda EZ-6 has a large panoramic glass roof and frameless doors. Reports from China indicate the electric/plug-in hybrid sedan is based on the Changan Shenlan SL03 but pushed upmarket with a fancier interior. The cabin doesn't appear to have much in common with the Mazda products sold globally, which would explain the Chinese connection. It does seem like a nice place to be in, and that full-length "floating" center console is interesting.

There are some preliminary technical specifications to go along with these official images. The Mazda EZ-6 gets a rear-wheel-drive setup as an electric model. It has a perfect 50:50 weight distribution and a multi-link rear suspension. The unspecified battery pack is good for 373 miles of range per the China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle (CLTC). The plug-in hybrid can cover 621 miles before running out of gas and battery juice.

As for size, it's 193.7 inches long, 74.4 inches wide, and 58.4 inches tall. That makes it slightly bigger than the old 6. Speaking of which, Mazda has already ruled out replacing the 6 we all know with a new generation on the company's RWD platform with inline-six engines. For now, that architecture is exclusively used by four SUVs: CX-60, CX-70, CX-80, and CX-90.

As for the EZ-6, it'll go on sale in China following its public debut this week at the Beijing Motor Show. The electric/plug-in hybrid mid-size sedan is unlikely to be exported to other markets.