After months of teasers, Ram has finally revealed the replacement for its widely loved, Hellcat-powered TRX: The 2025 Ram 1500 RHO. Unlike the TRX, which used a 6.2-liter supercharged V-8, the RHO makes due with a smaller Hurricane 3.0-liter turbocharged straight-six. And because of that, it's way cheaper. The 2025 Ram 1500 RHO is priced from $71,990, including a $1,995 destination fee.

That's an incredible $26,345 cheaper than the outgoing Ram 1500 TRX. Sure, that Hurricane straight-six makes 162 fewer horsepower than the Hellcat V-8, but you're still getting a lot for your money.

Vehicle Price (Including Destination) 2025 Ram 1500 RHO $71,990 2024 Ram 1500 TRX $98,335 2024 Ford F-150 Raptor $80,325 2024 Ford F-150 Raptor R $111,550 2024 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 $71,895 2024 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro $73,980

The 3.0-liter six-cylinder is in its most potent state of tune for the RHO, rated at 540 hp and 521 pound-feet of torque. That's good enough for a 0-60 MPH time of just 4.6 seconds—0.1 seconds slower than the TRX. The quarter-mile comes in at 13.1 seconds, 0.2 seconds slower than the TRX. Ram says the RHO can tow 8,380 pounds, 280 pounds more than the TRX. Essentially, the two are matched for straight-line grunt. The only thing you don't get in the RHO is the whine from the supercharger.

The RHO should be evenly matched with the TRX off pavement, too. It uses the same Bilstein Black Hawk e2 adaptive performance shocks with 14 inches of travel, retuned to account for the weight lost in the engine bay. All of the stuff you'd expect from a TRX-level off-roader are here: Active damping, a taller ride height, forged aluminum control arms, beadlock wheels, 35-inch tires, and more.

The Ram's $71,990 starting price brings it far closer to trucks like the Silverado ZR2 and Tundra TRD Pro in price. Neither of those trucks have the power, widebody stance, or swath of high-speed suspension upgrades found in the RHO, making the Ram seem like a great value. The Ford F-150 Raptor is the closest truck in terms of equipment, but it's nearly $8,000 more expensive. If you want the nutso V-8-powered Raptor R, you'll be paying an even bigger premium.

Order books for the 2025 Ram 1500 RHO are open now. Deliveries are expected to begin in the third quarter of 2024.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox.

Gallery: 2025 Ram 1500 RHO