The gas-powered Dodge Charger isn't dead yet. While the V-8 may be gone, Dodge will continue to offer the Charger will an internal combustion engine alongside the two new electric variants revealed today.

At the top of the internal combustion food chain sits the Dodge Charger Sixpack H.O. It's powered by Stellantis's 3.0-liter twin-turbo Hurricane straight-six engine, rated at 550 horsepower. There's also a Sixpack S.O. version rated at 420 horsepower.

Gallery: 2025 Dodge Charger

6 Photos

"The Hurricane engine-powered Dodge Charger Sixpack models will give the Brotherhood of Muscle a gas option that produces better horsepower and torque numbers than the outgoing 5.7 and 6.4-liter HEMI engines," said CEO Tim Kuniskis.

By the time production ended, the 5.7-liter and 6.4-liter naturally aspirated V-8s available in the Charger made 370 hp and 485 hp, respectively.

Like the electric versions, the new gas-powered Charger will get all-wheel drive as standard, with drive modes that will funnel all power to the rear wheels. The car will ride on the company's STLA Large platform, which means it should be 20 percent stiffer than the outgoing model.

With Dodge focusing on the launch of the electric Charger Daytona, there isn't much info on other specs, performance metrics, or pricing. We can tell you it'll be an eight-speed automatic-only affair, just like the last-gen car.

Dodge says all Chargers will be built at the company's Windsor, Ontario assembly plant. Production of the electric version will start in mid-2024, while the gas-powered variants will begin production starting in the first quarter of 2025.