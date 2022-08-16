Listen to this article

The 2023 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Bison is the latest rugged pickup to benefit from the collaboration between the truckmaker and American Expedition Vehicles (AEV). The more capable model enters production in early 2023 and starts at $78,490, which includes the destination fee.

With the Silverado ZR2 as a starting point, the Bison has a more aggressive appearance thanks to stamped steel front and bumpers with powder and e-coating. The design includes recovery points and integrated steps. The one at the nose has a spot for fitting an optional winch.

Gallery: 2023 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Bison

15 Photos

Chevy doesn't have the final numbers yet but is estimating improvements to the Bison's off-road ability. The approach angle should increase to 32.5 degrees, versus 31.8 degrees in stock form. The departure angle would be 23.4 degrees, instead of the current 23.3 degrees.

The Bison rides on 18-inch wheels with a gloss black finish and 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT tires. There's no change to the standard ZR2's 11.2-inch ground clearance.

The Silverado Bison also has five skid plates for protecting the differentials at both ends, transfer case, and fuel tank. AEV uses hot-stamped boron steel for them that it claims is 3.5 times stronger than components in cold-stamped high-strength steel.

Steel rocker panels protect the lower sides of the pickup's flanks.

Aesthetically, this version of the truck has a black grille with a body-color bar cutting through it. The rear receives a matte black finish on the tailgate. A Bison decal is on the side of the cargo bed.

Inside, AEV's emblem is on the front headrests. The truck also comes with all-weather floor mats.

The drivetrain and suspension carryover from the standard ZR2. This gives customers a 6.2-liter V8 making 420 horsepower (313 kilowatts) and 460 pound-feet (624 Newton-meters) torque. The power runs through a 10-speed automatic, and there are front and rear locking differentials. The truck rides on Multimatic's DSSV spool-valve dampers and springs that offer better wheel travel than other Silverados.