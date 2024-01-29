Ram updated the 1500 pickup for 2025, giving the truck a refreshed design, new powertrains, and two new trims. One of those trims is the new RHO, a performance-oriented pickup that will serve a new kind of Ram customer.

The RHO won’t be as potent as the TRX, which ends production after the 2024 model year. But it should be just as capable. Ram hasn’t dished out all the details yet about the new pickup – those will arrive closer to the model’s launch – but this is everything we know about the 2025 Ram 1500 RHO.

What Is The 2025 Ram RHO?

Answer: Ram's New Performance Pickup

The Ram 1500 RHO is a new trim for the 2025 model year. It’s an off-road-oriented pickup that will sit above the Rebel in the brand’s refreshed lineup of sporty trucks.

The RHO won’t be a direct replacement for the TRX. Instead, it will serve a new kind of customer, according to Ram. Although it may have less horsepower than the TRX, that should translate into a lower starting price, making the RHO more affordable to a broader audience.

What’s Under The Hood?

Answer: A New Twin-Turbo Inline-Six

The RHO won’t have a V8 Hemi. Instead, Ram is installing its new twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six Hurricane engine (borrowed from Jeep) that’ll make 540 horsepower with 28 psi of boost. We don’t know exactly how much torque is on top, or how quickly this truck will get to 60 miles per hour, but it could be somewhere in the neighborhood of 5.0 seconds. Those details will arrive later.

How Off-Road Capable Will It Be?

Answer: Very

Ram will position the RHO at the top of its truck lineup, which should give you an idea as to its off-road capability. There are no rugged specifics about this truck, but it could be as capable as the TRX but with less power.

How Much Will It Cost?

Answer: $80,000 (est.)

Ram hasn’t revealed how much the 2025 RHO will cost when it launches. The truck will sit above the Rebel in the lineup, which starts at $61,295 for 2024. The TRX commands nearly $100,000, so we expect the RHO to fall somewhere in the middle. A price tag in the mid- to high- $80,000 range wouldn’t surprise us.

When Will The Ram RHO Go On Sale?

Answer: Late 2024

The RHO will join the lineup in the third quarter of 2024. Ram will have more information about the truck, including the price, closer to its launch date.