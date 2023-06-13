If the name Vilner doesn’t ring a bell, it stands for a tuning company focused on creating unique interior projects and based in Bulgaria. It’s one of the country’s most recognizable automotive firms with a standalone Chinese division for the local market. Vilner also created the interior of the Rimac Concept One but for its most recent project, the atelier worked on something completely different – a first-generation Ford F-150 Raptor.

The vehicle arrived at the shop as “a worn-out and ordinary” Raptor looking tired and sad but its owner wanted to give it a new lease of life through a complete interior makeover. Vilner was more than happy to help with a full cabin redesign, retaining most of the truck’s original layout but covering nearly every surface with new material. The first step was a detailed digital visualization that came to life before the client's eyes.

Gallery: Ford F-150 Raptor by Vilner

9 Photos

Looking at the photos in the gallery attached above, the result may not be everyone’s cup of tea but we have to admit the attention to detail is absolutely amazing. Starting with the most prolifically used material, vintage-style brown leather covers big portions of the dashboard, door panels, center console, and seats, as well as the steering wheel’s center section. Black leather gives a much-needed contrast.

The ceiling, pillars, and sunshades, in turn, are adorned with soft Alcantara leather with white stitching and black interior trim panels. Wooden accents can be found on the door panels, as well as gunmetal-colored decorations. Everything else inside the cabin – the audio system, instrument cluster, and center console – remains stock but blends nicely with the redesigned interior.

We don’t know the exact model year of this F-150 Raptor but we know it has a V8 engine under the hood. The first generation of the performance truck was sold with either a standard 5.4-liter V8 with 320 hp and 390 lb-ft of torque or an optional 6.2-liter V8 generating 411 hp and 434 lb-ft. For the 2011 model year, the former was discontinued leaving the more powerful unit as the only option until production came to an end in 2014.