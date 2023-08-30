There's a new Last Call model from Stellantis, but this time it's not from Dodge. The 2024 Ram 1500 TRX Final Edition marks the end of the run for this muscle truck with a 6.2-liter supercharged V8. This model has a limited run of 4,000 units, and each of them costs $119,620 (after the $1,995 destination fee).

Ram doesn't touch the TRX's powertrain. The supercharged V8 makes 702 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque with an eight-speed automatic. It can hit 60 miles per hour in 4.5 seconds and has a top speed of 118 mph.

The TRX Final Edition is available in three exclusive colors – Delmonico Red, Night Edge Blue, and Harvest Sunrise. It comes with bead-lock capable wheels with a Satin Titanium finish. There is a 6.2-liter hood badge, and a decal decorates the sides of the bed.

This special model's cabin features Patina stitching on the dashboard and seats. An embroidered TRX emblem is on the chairs. The Final Edition logo is on the instrument cluster splash screen. A plaque on the console shows the truck's production number of the 4,000 examples. The passenger side of the dashboard has Satin Titanium trim, and the instrument panel, doors, console, and steering wheel get carbon-fiber accents. Suede also adorns the door panels.

The Final Edition comes standard with a 19-speaker Harman Kardon stereo, head-up display, digital rearview mirror, and eight-way power-adjustable front seats. The safety tech includes adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, pedestrian emergency braking, blind-spot and cross-path detection, and ParkSense assist with automatic stopping.

Ram has offered special editions of the TRX before. For example, the Lunar Edition featured Ceramic Gray paint, 18-inch beadlock-capable wheels, and a dual-paine panoramic sunroof.

Before that, the Havoc Edition came with a Baja Yellow exterior, black 18-inch beadlock-capable wheels, and contrasting decals. The cabin featured Prowler Yellow stitching, carbon-fiber trim, and a dual-pane sunroof. It also had a 19-speaker Harman Kardon stereo, head-up display, ventilated front and rear seats, a wireless charging pad, and a digital rearview mirror.

