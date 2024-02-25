The Bugatti Type 59 model car you see here costs more than a plethora of real vehicles sitting new on dealership lots right now. We aren't talking about entry-level rides, either. An asking price of $28,020 is Toyota Camry money, or for just a few thousand more, you can take home a spiffy new Miata.

But this Bugatti is more art than car. It's the latest masterpiece from high-end model maker Amalgam, depicting the vintage racer as it was in 1935, campaigned by Jean-Pierre Wimille at Spa for the Belgium Grand Prix. Making this particular piece extra special is Wimille himself, or rather, a 1:8 rendition of his likeness. Amalgam is keen to create more classic race car models with accurate driver figures, so the company worked with a studio in Italy to make it happen.

Amalgam mentions considerable research on Wimillie as part of the development process, going far beyond the color of his racing suit. His physique, complexion, and even body language were evaluated to create a figure with an accurate appearance and pose, matching how he looked specifically for the 1935 race.

The company based the 1:8 scale model on digital scans of Type 59 chassis number 59122, currently owned by fashion mogul Ralph Lauren. The detail work is extraordinary, from the spoke wheels to cable linkages for the brakes, instrument dials on the dash, leather hood straps, and so much more. Photos show the classic car in both pristine and post-race condition, the latter including simulated dirt and grime that looks amazing. Amalgam says the development process took 5,000 hours to complete; each model requires 500 hours to build using thousands of parts.

Also factoring into the $28,020 price is the model's rarity. Amalgam is only building five, making it rarer than the full-size race car it represents. Moreover, three are already sold. The remaining two are made-to-order, so you can choose between factory fresh or post-race condition.

Does anyone have $28,000 we can borrow?