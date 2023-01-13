Listen to this article

Provided the bank account can handle it, fueling one's passion for cars goes well beyond filling up the garage. From watches to furniture and everything in between, the sky is the limit when it comes to complementing your four-wheeled possessions. Scale models are also a good example, and some are more expensive than others. For an avid Ferrari collector, Amalgam is working on a replica that costs just about as much as a new BMW M3.

While the idea of spending $73,295 on a Ferrari 250 GTO body replica might seem outrageous to most of us, this is far from being a typical scale model. Much like Carozzerie Scaglietti did back in the 1960s with what turned out to be an iconic car, the aluminum sheet is hand-hammered by using traditional panel-beating techniques. The body panels are formed with a hammer over a buck, just like they did in the old days of car manufacturing.

Hammered Ferrari 250 GTO body replica by Amalgam

It's a faithful interpretation of the real deal since the buck over which the body is formed was created based on digital scans of several actual Ferrari 250 GTOs. The beautifully raw 1:4 scale model is 1.08 meters (42.5 inches) long and tips the scales at about five kilograms (11 pounds). It's shown here on a walnut wood frame, but Amalgam can provide other frames. Alternatively, a customer can mount it on a wall.

The aluminum body replica is currently in development and will be available only as a build-to-order product. That makes sense considering it’s a hand-made scale model at a quarter the size of the original that takes an extended amount of time to finalize. Amalgam says the Ferrari 250 GTO leads the way for upcoming body replicas, with the 250 Testa Rossa (also penned by Scaglietti) coming up next. Further down the line, scale models of the 265 GTB and 275 GTB/4 will be added to the portfolio.

In the meantime, new Ferrari buyers can get a matching Amalgam replica of their cars, built on a 1:8 or 1:12 scale. This option is available for customers who purchase a Roma, 812 Superfast, 812 GTS, Portofino M, SF90 Stradale, or a SF90 Spider.