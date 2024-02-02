When Dodge published "spy" shots of the new Charger Daytona on social media, we figured a debut wouldn't be far away. Now, we have word that the official reveal is indeed just around the corner. Save the date for March 5.

A Dodge spokesperson confirmed the reveal date to Motor1 when reached by email. Senior Vice President Matt McAlear revealed details at the recent J.D. Power Auto Summit in Las Vegas. According to Automotive News, he said the new EV wouldn't be focused on mileage or low drag coefficients, calling it "the next generation of muscle."

The big question now is what's changed versus what we've seen and heard since the Charger Daytona concept was announced back in 2022. The car was revealed as a near-production concept, with much of the design shared with the production version shown partially by Dodge on social media. Some of the flamboyant body lines are toned down, and the side mirrors are a conventional shape. But narrow headlights flanking an open front clip with a spoiler channeling air over the hood are still there. The bulky backside is also much like the concept, and Dodge was even so kind as to confirm the Daytona name for us.

As for what's under the skin, Dodge revealed several possible electric configurations during the 2022 SEMA Show. The base Charger Daytona could start with around 455 horsepower, but an 800-volt dual-motor Banshee model should surpass 800 hp. Unconfirmed reports say that figure could get close to 900 hp, effectively surpassing the most powerful Hellcat-powered Charger from the previous generation.

Of greater mystery is whether an internal combustion engine will also power the Charger. Dodge is still publicaly non-committal, choosing to neither confirm nor deny the rumors. If true, it's believed the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six would be the engine of choice, and such models would simply be Chargers instead of Charger Daytonas. Given Ford's position on keeping a V8 Mustang alive and thriving, not to mention the relative cooling on EV demand, a combustion-powered Charger alongside an electric Daytona makes sense.

It's likely most of our questions and concerns will be answered come March 5. Until then we'll keep you updated on anything we hear, so be sure to stay tuned.