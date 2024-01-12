Dodge just dropped something of a surprise on us. In a post on social media, the automaker shows several photos of a new car. With the images comes a simple message: No cameras or recording devices permitted. Pre-production model shown. Available late 2024.

So what are we looking at here? Dodge confirmed with us that these are next-generation Dodge Charger images, shown here in pre-production form without a stitch of camouflage. In fact, the images show a tiny bit of camo being removed, but alas, we don't get an absolutely clear look at the entire car. Between odd angles, shadows, and a chain link fence, something is obscured. But still, here's the new Charger before you're supposed to see it. Though Dodge shared these photos, so actually, you are supposed to see it.

From what we can see, the overall lines of the concept are perhaps just a bit subdued for the production model but much of what we saw in 2022 carries over. The roof appears a bit taller, and there are standard side mirrors on the doors. Here's a look at the concept for comparison.

Gallery: Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept EV

39 Photos

We dropped one of the images into Photoshop for some extra light, and even the lower fascia looks quite similar with vertical vents at the corners flanking a larger opening in the middle.

One aspect of the Charger we don't get in these teaser photos is the rear. That brings us to a question we're sure everyone is asking – could there be exhaust tips connected to an internal combustion engine? An electric Charger is already confirmed, but rumors of a twin-turbocharged I6 version just won't die. Our last conversation with Dodge about said rumors ended with a no comment versus an outright denial, so take that as you will.



In the absence of additional information, we believe this is an electric model. The upper grille features a Fratzonic badge, a symbol that will likely adorn EVs to represent Dodge's "Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust" setup designed to give its otherwise silent cars a muscle car mimicking rumble. The hood also appears to have a similar drop to the concept, with the panel above the thin grille actually serving as something of a spoiler, channeling air above and below it over the hood.

What are your thoughts on this early preview of the new Charger? Jump into the comments and let us know.