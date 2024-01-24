Off-roaders, rejoice. Jeep is making it a bit easier to outfit a new Wrangler for rock crawling thanks to a new Xtreme 35 Tire Package. It includes 35-inch Goodrich KO2 all-terrain tires and costs $4,495 on the two-door versions of the Wrangler Rubicon and Willys trims. Plus, the two-door Rubicon X with the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine gets the big rubber as standard going forward.
The Xtreme 35 package includes a set of LT315/70R17C BF Goodrich KO2 all-terrain tires. They mount to a set of 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels with five pairs of spokes. Jeep includes a 1.5-inch suspension lift and a 4.56:1 ratio for the rear axle, while the rear swing gate gets reinforcements to handle the larger spare.
The table below shows how the bigger tires affect the Wrangler's off-road ability.
|Wrangler With Xtreme 35 Tire Package
|Wrangler Rubicon Two-Door With Standard LT285/70R17 Tires
|Approach Angle
|47.2 Degrees
|44 Degrees
|Breakover Angle
|32.4 Degrees
|27.8 Degrees
|Departure Angle
|40.4 Degrees
|37 Degrees
|Ground Clearance
|12.6 Inches
|10.8 Inches
|Water Fording Depth
|34 Inches
|30 Inches
Using larger tires comes with advantages. The increase in ride height means more clearance over bigger obstacles and a better breakover angle, while the larger contact patch provides better grip on slick surfaces.
Fitting larger tires is a common modification for Wrangler owners. Given the popularity of installing 35-inch rubber, we're surprised it took Jeep this long to offer it as a factory option. Jeep introduced the Xtreme Recon Package to the four-door Wrangler in 2021. The company also already made 35s available for the Gladiator.
The 35-inch tire option is available to order now on the two-door Wrangler Rubicon with the turbocharged four-cylinder, with production set to begin in March. The package will become available for the two-door Wrangler Willys later in the first quarter.