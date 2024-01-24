Off-roaders, rejoice. Jeep is making it a bit easier to outfit a new Wrangler for rock crawling thanks to a new Xtreme 35 Tire Package. It includes 35-inch Goodrich KO2 all-terrain tires and costs $4,495 on the two-door versions of the Wrangler Rubicon and Willys trims. Plus, the two-door Rubicon X with the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine gets the big rubber as standard going forward.

The Xtreme 35 package includes a set of LT315/70R17C BF Goodrich KO2 all-terrain tires. They mount to a set of 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels with five pairs of spokes. Jeep includes a 1.5-inch suspension lift and a 4.56:1 ratio for the rear axle, while the rear swing gate gets reinforcements to handle the larger spare.

Gallery: 2024 Jeep Wrangler: First Drive

15 Photos

The table below shows how the bigger tires affect the Wrangler's off-road ability.

Wrangler With Xtreme 35 Tire Package Wrangler Rubicon Two-Door With Standard LT285/70R17 Tires Approach Angle 47.2 Degrees 44 Degrees Breakover Angle 32.4 Degrees 27.8 Degrees Departure Angle 40.4 Degrees 37 Degrees Ground Clearance 12.6 Inches 10.8 Inches Water Fording Depth 34 Inches 30 Inches

Using larger tires comes with advantages. The increase in ride height means more clearance over bigger obstacles and a better breakover angle, while the larger contact patch provides better grip on slick surfaces.

Fitting larger tires is a common modification for Wrangler owners. Given the popularity of installing 35-inch rubber, we're surprised it took Jeep this long to offer it as a factory option. Jeep introduced the Xtreme Recon Package to the four-door Wrangler in 2021. The company also already made 35s available for the Gladiator.

The 35-inch tire option is available to order now on the two-door Wrangler Rubicon with the turbocharged four-cylinder, with production set to begin in March. The package will become available for the two-door Wrangler Willys later in the first quarter.