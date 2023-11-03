Stellantis and the UAW came to a tentative agreement for a new contract on October 28. UAW members working at Dodge, Jeep, Ram, and Chrysler still need to ratify the deal, but notable news regarding vehicle production has slipped out in the process. In short, we're seeing timelines for popular SUVs that take us through the current lifecycle and into the next generation, revealing some electrification details in the process.

We start with the Jeep Wrangler. Built at the Stellantis factory in Toledo, Ohio, the current JL generation will stay the course until 2028. An upgrade to the Wrangler 4xe hybrid is listed for 2025, but things get interesting for the next-generation off-roader. The UAW deal shows production for the J70 Wrangler starting in 2028 with two electric powertrains. One will be battery electric, with the other using a combustion engine as a range-extender. There's no mention of a pure internal combustion model or a plug-in hybrid, confirming previous reports of the next Wrangler being all-electric.

On the opposite side of the size spectrum, the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer will also continue into 2028 with the current model. A mid-cycle refresh shows up for 2025, and the UAW agreement shows an electric version with a range-extending engine arriving that year. A battery-electric Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer is listed for 2027. Unlike Wrangler, there's no mention of a next-gen model or anything beyond 2028. However, a second refresh for combustion models is mentioned in 2027.

As for the Grand Cherokee, the current-gen two-row model runs through 2027 with three-row production stretching into 2028. A mid-cycle refresh is slated for 2024, and a next-gen model shows up in 2027 with battery and combustion powertrains.

The Dodge Durango is built alongside the Grand Cherokee at Stellantis' Detroit Assembly Complex, though its timetable is a bit shorter. The current generation will continue through 2025, with a next-generation model slated for 2026. Like the Grand Cherokee, it will be offered with combustion and battery-electric powertrains.

It's worth noting that, while this all looks official, automakers aren't talking. We contacted representatives for Dodge and Jeep asking for confirmation and a comment on the information listed in the UAW agreement. A Dodge spokesperson politely declined to comment, and we've yet to receive word from Jeep.

These aren't the only Stellantis tidbits apparently leaked by the UAW. The proposal calls for the former Jeep Cherokee plant in Belvidere, Illinois, to reopen, where an unnamed mid-size truck will be built. This almost certainly means a smaller Ram truck, as Jeep already has the Gladiator. As with the SUV news, Ram had no comment regarding the report.