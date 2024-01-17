Well, that didn't last long. The V8-powered Wrangler went on sale in the first quarter of 2021, and it looks as though Jeep is about to pull the plug. A member of the JL Wrangler Forums has learned dealers have been notified about an upcoming Final Edition of the Rubicon 392 with its brawny 6.4-liter HEMI unit.

According to the document sent by Jeep, there's a sales challenge in place for January 2024. Dealers that move more cars this month than in January 2023 will each receive a single allocation for a (takes deep breath) 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Final Edition.

It's unclear how many will be built but it's obvious these won't come cheap. A base 2024 Wrangler Rubicon 392 already has an eye-watering MSRP of $92,140 or $5,100 more than the year before. Add the mandatory $1,795 destination charge and all the possible options and you're paying $102,520. Of course, that's before markups. This potential Final Edition will be a good opportunity for dealers to charge a hefty premium.

We expect the last hurrah to be based on the four-door Unlimited flavor with a bunch of visual tweaks inside and out. The naturally aspirated V8 should continue to make 470 horsepower and 470 pound-feet (640 Newton-meters) of torque channeled to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission equipped with paddle shifters.

People won't be buying the Final Edition for its efficiency considering the 392 is one of the most gas-guzzling vehicles on sale in the United States. It returns just 14 miles per gallon in combined city/highway driving. On the flip side, you do get a go-anywhere vehicle that'll hit 60 mph in just four and a half seconds and complete the quarter mile in 13 seconds. Not many gas cars that weigh a colossal 5,268 pounds (2,389 kilograms) can do that.

We've reached out to Jeep to ask about the 2024 Wrangler Rubicon 392 Final Edition and we'll update the article once we hear back.