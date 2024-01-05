Ford revealed back in August 2023 some Ford Super Duty trucks and E-Series-based vehicles powered by the 7.3-liter "Godzilla" V8 engine have either 15 or 25 less horsepower than originally advertised. The company is currently sending notifications to owners that offer some financial compensation for the mistake.

According to Ford Special Field Action 22L03 sent to dealers last summer, the error affects 161,512 vehicles in the United States covering the 2021 and 2022 model years. Specifically, Ford lists Super Duty trucks (including chassis cabs), F650/F750 trucks, and F53/F59 chassis trucks as having 15 less hp. For E-Series vehicles, the drop is 25 hp and 18 pound-feet of torque. All affected vehicles also have a reduced rated engine speed of 150 RPM.

The Special Field Action appears to focus on commercial vehicles. Though E-Series and Super Duty trucks in general are listed, Ford specifically mentions the F53 Motor Home, F59 Step Van, and others with a "premium rated" 7.3-liter V8. The notification doesn't mention original power figures, but Ford offers its Godzilla engine with a more economical tune for commercial use that is currently rated at 325 hp for the E-Series and 335 hp in the trucks. Jumping back to 2021, we see a 350-hp rating for the engine.

It seems the snafu isn't a mechanical issue, but a miscommunication in the marketing materials that didn't include revised power figures. As such, there's no mention of a fix to add in the power that was originally advertised, though at least one affected vehicle owner took to YouTube to vent frustration over that. Instead, Ford is offering Super Duty owners $100 for the mistake. And since E-Series owners lost more power and a bit of torque, the offer goes up to $300 for them.

We contacted Ford about this, asking whether the revised power output also affects towing or cargo capacity. We also enquired about the possibility of a mechanical change or new engine tune to bring power up to the advertised level. Lest we forget, the 7.3-liter V8 makes 430 hp in HD pickups. In the hands of Ford Performance, the Megazilla mill pumps out 615 hp. There's certainly potential to open up the taps a bit more. We've yet to hear back, but we will plug in an update when fresh information arrives.

Is a $100 or $300 check enough of an olive branch to satisfy affected owners? We can't fault Ford for admitting to its mistake, as we suspect very few people will ever run their rigs on a chassis dyno to gauge power output. Let us know your take on Ford's approach to the issue in the comments.