Chevrolet has produced the last Camaro. The automaker decided to discontinue producing the model at the end of the 2023 model year, so the opportunity to buy a brand-new one will soon disappear. However, if you want a Camaro that’s a bit older and rarer, you could buy this 1981 Yenko Turbo Z that’s heading to auction.

The aftermarket builder and tuner made only 19 turbocharged Camaro Z28s, with the Turbo Z being one of the last original Don Yenko conversions. This example has just 38,869 miles on the odometer and features the even rarer Stage II upgrade.

Under the hood is Chevy’s 350-cubic-inch V8 engine that pairs with an automatic gearbox. It has a Turbo International turbocharger pumping seven psi into the stock carburetor, making an estimated 240-250 horsepower. Yenko also installed a proprietary fuel heating system and water injection in the Chevy. The upgrades allegedly shaved three seconds off the Camaro’s quarter-mile time.

The Stage II spec, of which Yenko built just three, added Weld two-piece wheels, Koni shocks, and Guldstrand polyurethane bushings. The pack also upgraded the interior with Kamp leather seats and a Racemark steering wheel. It has a white exterior, Yenko graphics, and a black interior.

The Camaro Turbo Z will roll across the auction block at Mecum’s Kissimmee 2024 event with the original build sheet and COPO certificate. Mecum pegs it selling at an estimated $60,000 to $80,000. If you're in the market for something else, the car is part of the Thompson’s Muscle Car Collection that features over 30 other similarly interesting vehicles.

Source: Mecum Auctions via Silodrome.com

