Chevrolet has produced the last Camaro. The automaker decided to discontinue producing the model at the end of the 2023 model year, so the opportunity to buy a brand-new one will soon disappear. However, if you want a Camaro that’s a bit older and rarer, you could buy this 1981 Yenko Turbo Z that’s heading to auction.

The aftermarket builder and tuner made only 19 turbocharged Camaro Z28s, with the Turbo Z being one of the last original Don Yenko conversions. This example has just 38,869 miles on the odometer and features the even rarer Stage II upgrade.

Gallery: 1981 Chevrolet Camaro Yenko Turbo Z

5 Photos

Under the hood is Chevy’s 350-cubic-inch V8 engine that pairs with an automatic gearbox. It has a Turbo International turbocharger pumping seven psi into the stock carburetor, making an estimated 240-250 horsepower. Yenko also installed a proprietary fuel heating system and water injection in the Chevy. The upgrades allegedly shaved three seconds off the Camaro’s quarter-mile time.

The Stage II spec, of which Yenko built just three, added Weld two-piece wheels, Koni shocks, and Guldstrand polyurethane bushings. The pack also upgraded the interior with Kamp leather seats and a Racemark steering wheel. It has a white exterior, Yenko graphics, and a black interior.

The Camaro Turbo Z will roll across the auction block at Mecum’s Kissimmee 2024 event with the original build sheet and COPO certificate. Mecum pegs it selling at an estimated $60,000 to $80,000. If you're in the market for something else, the car is part of the Thompson’s Muscle Car Collection that features over 30 other similarly interesting vehicles.