The Chevrolet Camaro is officially dead. The final Camaro, a ZL1 1LE with a manual transmission, rolled of the assembly line in Lansing, Michigan earlier this week, Chevy confirmed to Motor1. The brand is yet to release any pictures of the final Camaro, and a spokesperson didn't comment on whether the company planned to keep the vehicle or sell the model to a customer.

"Camaro is a passion product," a Chevy spokesperson said in a statement. "It has developed a fan base across the world and has brought people into Chevrolet dealerships for generations. The sixth generation specifically represented athleticism and composure – exuding confidence on the road and dominance on the track."

We already knew Chevy was retiring the Camaro after the 2024 model year. The automaker announced the decision in March, and rumors had hinted at the vehicle's demise before that. As a goodbye, Chevy introduced the Collector’s Edition (pictured at top), which included a 350-unit production run for the ZL1 in Panther Black Matte paint and a serialized steering wheel badge. Lesser trim levels received a Panther Black Metallic Tintcoat paint with satin black stripes.

The 2024 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Garage 56 Edition, but not the final Camaro.

In November, Chevy built the final supercharged LT4 V8 engine for the Camaro ZL1 in Bowling Green, Kentucky. That was a clear sign that the Camaro's end was coming soon.

This is the second time that Chevy has killed the Camaro without a successor in sight. The first run lasted four generations from 1967 through 2002. The model returned in 2010 for two more iterations.

The 2024 Camaro hasn't had too bad of a year in terms of sales. Ford and Dodge have sold more Mustangs and Challengers, respectively. However, Chevy has moved 24,688 examples of its pony car through the third quarter – a 28.7-percent gain over the same period in 2022.

While the Camaro name is going away, it's allegedly not dead forever. When announcing the model's retirement, Chevrolet Global Vice President Scott Bell said: "While we are not announcing an immediate successor today, rest assured, this is not the end of Camaro’s story."

So long, Camaro. While you're taking a sabbatical for now, we look forward to seeing how you return.